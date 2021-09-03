Global High Voltage Power Cables Market: Market Size, Overview, Key Players, Major Regions, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023, Challenges, Drivers

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global High Voltage Power Cables market for 2018-2023.

High Voltage Power Cables is a cable used for electric power transmission at high voltage. High-voltage cables of differing types have a variety of applications in instruments, ignition systems, and AC and DC power transmission. Most high-voltage cables for power transmission that are currently sold on the market are insulated by a sheath of cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE). Some cables may have a lead or aluminium jacket in conjunction with XLPE insulation to allow for fiber optics.

The high voltage power cables industry has a rapid development in the past years. And recently, for the fast development of renewable energy, high voltage power cables manufacturers have expanded capacity and production. Global production of high voltage power cables is from about 29458.18 Km in 2011 to 40492.20 Km in 2016. For the manufacturers, Prysmian is the leader in the industry. While Japan, China, Europe companies also have worldwide business and expanded capacity.

China, Europe and Asia (Excluding China) still have relatively large demand of the high voltage power cables. While the developing countries of Middle East & Africa and Latin America has increasing demand of the products.

Manufacturing technologies of high voltage power cables have being mature gradually. And the types of the products are huge to satisfy the need of different application. Currently, demand of for power industry is high; as a result, this will be the focus of the technology development.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that High Voltage Power Cables will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Get the Sample Report [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-62410

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High Voltage Power Cables market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

AC Power Cable

DC Power Cable

Segmentation by application:

Power Industry

Coal & Petrochemical

Communication

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Want to Know More About the Report? Ask [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-62410/

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Prysmian

Nexans

General Cable

Sumitomo Electric

Southwire

LS Cable & System

Furukawa Electric

Riyadh Cable

Elsewedy Electric

Condumex

NKT Cables

FarEast Cable

Shangshang Cable

Baosheng Cable

Jiangnan Cable

Hanhe Cable

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global High Voltage Power Cables consumption (value & volume)

by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of High Voltage Power Cables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Voltage Power Cables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Voltage Power Cables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High Voltage Power Cables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Buy This Report [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-62410/