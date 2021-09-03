Global Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor Industry: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor is a dental equipment that uses X-ray sensor to achieve the imaging application. The digital x-ray sensors eliminate the need for conventional film and chemicals while also reducing the amount of radiation to which patients are exposed. This report mainly covers the wired and wireless Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensors. As of 2016, around 137353 units intra-oral flat panel sensor were used by customers from 104305 units in 2011. As more and more people take care of dental health and many dental offices updating the diagnostic equipment, the demand for intra-oral flat panel sensor is booming. Especially in developing countries, the demand is growing at a high rate.At present, in developed countries, the intra-oral flat panel sensor industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US and EU. The top three manufacturers are Carestream, Dentsply Sirona, and Dexis, respectively with global Revenue market share as 6.70%, 6.52% and 5.75% in 2016. There are major two classification of intra-oral flat panel sensor in this report, CCR and CMOS. Globally, the Revenue shares of the two types of intra-oral flat panel sensor are 72.54% and 27.46% in 2016.As of demand, EU is the largest consumption area with 44.00% market share in 2016. But demand in Asia Pacific is growing fastest, with a growth rate of 4.90% from 2011-2016.The global Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. This report studies the global market size of Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Carestream

Sirona

Dexis

Denterprise

XDR

Suni Medical

Gendex

Planmeca

OWANDY

Myray(Cefla)

Visiodent

VATECH

Teledyne DALSA

Villa Sistemi

Corix Medical

FONA Dental

Allpro Imaging

DABI ATLANTE

Clearvet

Progeny

Instrumentarium Dental

Genoray

Dentimax

Market size by Product

CCD

CMOS

Market size by End User

Diagnostic Medical Imaging System

Veterinary System

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

