Global Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market: Analysis and Foecast 2015-2025, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Major Regions, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, and Key Players

Global Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2025.

Global Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market valued approximately USD 220 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.89% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growing choice of cloud-based contact centers, the escalating need for the automation of contact center solutions and increasing focus on improving customer experience through omnichannel solutions.

The regional analysis of Global Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Service

Professional

Managed

Solution

By Application:

Communication Encryption

Voice Encryption

Instant Messaging Encryption

Email Encryption

Disk Encryption

Database EncryptionDatabase-Level Encryption

Application-Level Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Cloud Encryption

By Enterprise:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End-Use:

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods & Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Regions:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include KeyNexus, Inc., CipherCloud, Thales E-Security, Inc., Gemalto, Egnyte, Google LLC, Unbound Tech, IBM Corp., Sepior, Box, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

