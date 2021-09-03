Global Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market: Analysis and Foecast 2015-2025, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Major Regions, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, and Key Players
Global Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2025.
Global Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market valued approximately USD 220 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.89% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growing choice of cloud-based contact centers, the escalating need for the automation of contact center solutions and increasing focus on improving customer experience through omnichannel solutions.
The regional analysis of Global Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
- Service
- Professional
- Managed
- Solution
By Application:
- Communication Encryption
- Voice Encryption
- Instant Messaging Encryption
- Email Encryption
- Disk Encryption
- Database EncryptionDatabase-Level Encryption
- Application-Level Encryption
- File/Folder Encryption
- Cloud Encryption
Here is Your Sample [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-55118
By Enterprise:
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
By End-Use:
- Healthcare & Lifesciences
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- Aerospace & Defense
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- Telecom & IT
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Utilities
- Others
By Regions:
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include KeyNexus, Inc., CipherCloud, Thales E-Security, Inc., Gemalto, Egnyte, Google LLC, Unbound Tech, IBM Corp., Sepior, Box, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.
Target Audience of the Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
Buy This Report [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-55118/