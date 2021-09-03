Global Membrane Dryers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Membrane Dryers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Membrane Dryers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A membrane dryer is a unique and efficient way to remove various contaminants from an existing compressed air system, and lowers both the dew point and the relative humidity all at the same time. The membrane dryer is a progressive system of filtration media, designed to work with your existing compressed air system. The membrane dryer consists of a unique four stage filtration system. This system progressively cleans the compressed air from liquids and other contaminates. With an automatic moisture discharger located under the second stage filter, any liquids removed will be expelled once an ounce of liquid is collected.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlas Copco

Donaldson

SMC

Parker

Gardner Denver Inc

Pentair

SPX Flow

Graco

Puregas

Walmec

BEKO Technologies

Air Products

KAESER KOMPRESSOREN

La-Man Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Segment by Type

Porous Membrane Dryers

Non-Porous Membrane Dryers

Porous membranes are modified nitrogen membranes and pass air as well, usually changing the composition of the compressed air by reducing the oxygen content. The only maintenance required is changing the prefilter cartridge twice a year. The performance of porous membranes are dependent on temperature as well as operating pressure and flow.

Non-porous membranes’ drying power is only a function of flow rate, pressure. The sweep flow is strictly controlled by an orifice and is not a function of temperature.

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Medical

Industrial

Telecommunication

Others

