Global Normal Alpha Olefins (NAO) Market Research Report 2019
Linear alpha olefins (LAO) or normal alpha olefins (NAO) are olefins or alkenes with a chemical formula CxH2x, distinguished from other mono-olefins with a similar molecular formula by linearity of the hydrocarbon chain and the position of the double bond at the primary or alpha position. Linear Alpha Olefins (also known as LAO, Normal Alpha Olefins and NAO) are chemical compounds with major importance in the production of polyethylenes.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Shell
ExxonMobil
INEOS
Sasol
Idemitsu
SABIC
Dow Chemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Qatar Chemical
Mitsubishi Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Butene-1
Hexene-1
Octene-1
Others
Segment by Application
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Automotive
Oilfield Drilling
Coatings & Paint
Adhesives
Chemical Intermediates
Others
