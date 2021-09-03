GLOBAL PREPREG MARKET 2018 KEY PLAYERS, SUPPLY, DEMAND, GROWTH, INDUSTRY, APPLICATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
Prepreg Market 2018
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Prepreg Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Prepreg Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global Prepreg market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Prepreg.
This report researches the worldwide Prepreg market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Prepreg breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Prepreg capacity, production, value, price and market share of Prepreg in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Park Electrochemical Corp.
Axiom Materials, Inc.
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., LTD
Royal Ten Cate NV
Teijin Limited
Hexcel Corporation
Gurit Holding
SGL Group
Toray Industries
Cytec Industries
Prepreg Breakdown Data by Type
Carbon
Glass
Aramid
Prepreg Breakdown Data by Application
Aerospace & defense
Wind energy
Sporting goods
Automotive
Others
Prepreg Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Prepreg Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholders
Prepreg Manufacturers
Prepreg Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Prepreg Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Prepreg Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Prepreg Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Prepreg Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Carbon
1.4.3 Glass
1.4.4 Aramid
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Prepreg Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Aerospace & defense
1.5.3 Wind energy
1.5.4 Sporting goods
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Prepreg Production
2.1.1 Global Prepreg Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Prepreg Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Prepreg Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Prepreg Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Prepreg Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Prepreg Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Park Electrochemical Corp.
8.1.1 Park Electrochemical Corp. Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Prepreg
8.1.4 Prepreg Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Axiom Materials, Inc.
8.2.1 Axiom Materials, Inc. Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Prepreg
8.2.4 Prepreg Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., LTD
8.3.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., LTD Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Prepreg
8.3.4 Prepreg Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Royal Ten Cate NV
8.4.1 Royal Ten Cate NV Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Prepreg
8.4.4 Prepreg Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Teijin Limited
8.5.1 Teijin Limited Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Prepreg
8.5.4 Prepreg Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Hexcel Corporation
8.6.1 Hexcel Corporation Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Prepreg
8.6.4 Prepreg Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Gurit Holding
8.7.1 Gurit Holding Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Prepreg
8.7.4 Prepreg Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 SGL Group
8.8.1 SGL Group Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Prepreg
8.8.4 Prepreg Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Toray Industries
8.9.1 Toray Industries Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Prepreg
8.9.4 Prepreg Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Cytec Industries
8.10.1 Cytec Industries Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Prepreg
8.10.4 Prepreg Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued….
