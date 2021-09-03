Global PROFINET Cables Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global PROFINET Cables Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global PROFINET Cables Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Profinet cables are industrial Ethernet cables, sometimes referred to as industrial Cat5 or two-pair Cat5, for the cabling of industrial fieldbus systems with the globally accepted TCP/IP protocol. They are suitable for fixed or dynamic flexible industrial automation applications and they offer excellent active and passive electrical interference resistance as required by Profinet system and Cat5e specifications. These cables are widely used in drive technology such as transport and conveyors, and machine tool manufacturing.

The global PROFINET Cables market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PROFINET Cables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PROFINET Cables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Belden

Siemens

LEONI

Lapp Group

SAB Bröckskes

Helukabel

Phoenix Contact

HARTING Technology

Nexans

Igus

ABB

Eland Cables

Quabbin Wire & Cable

JMACS

TPC Wire & Cable

Premier Cable

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PROFINET Type A

PROFINET Type B

PROFINET Type C

Segment by Application

Fixed Installation

Dynamic Installation

