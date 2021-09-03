Global Property Insurance Market Forecast By Regions, Type, and Application (2019-2025)
Property insurance provides protection against most risks to property, such as fire, theft and some weather damage. This includes specialized forms of insurance such as fire insurance, flood insurance, earthquake insurance, home insurance, or boiler insurance.
In 2018, the global Property Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Property Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Property Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Nippon Life Insurance
American Intl. Group
Aviva
Assicurazioni Generali
Cardinal Health
State Farm Insurance
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Prudential
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance
Sumitomo Life Insurance
MetLife
Allstate
Aegon
Prudential Financial
New York Life Insurance
Meiji Life Insurance
Aetna
CNP Assurances
PingAn
CPIC
TIAA-CREF
Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance
Royal and Sun Alliance
Swiss Reinsurance
Yasuda Mutual Life Insurance
Standard Life Assurance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Omeowners Insurance
Renters Insurance
Flood Insurance
Erthquake Insurance
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Property Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Property Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Property Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.