Global RNA Purification Market to show strong growth to 2025

RNA purification including kits for extraction of total RNA from cells, tissues, FFPE and plant samples and for extraction of miRNA from tissues. In 2018, the global RNA Purification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Global RNA Purification market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. This report focuses on the global RNA Purification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RNA Purification development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Promega

Pall

BioCat

Beckman Coulter

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Biofluids

Tissue

Cell

Plant

Market segment by Application, split into

Research Institutions

Bioscience Companies

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global RNA Purification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the RNA Purification development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of RNA Purification are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

