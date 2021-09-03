GLOBAL SMART AIRPORTS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT, MARKET SIZE, STATUS, REVENUE, CONSUMPTION, IMPORT AND FUTURE FORECAST TO 2019-2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Smart Airports – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2022” To Its Research Database

Smart Airports Market by Technology (Security Systems, Communication Systems, Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Handling Control, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Endpoint Devices), by Airside (Air Traffic Management, Resource Management, Aircraft Parking, Aircraft Maintenance), for Aeronautical Operations and Non-aeronautical Operations. Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2022

The report analyzes and forecasts smart airports market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of past year along with forecast from 2014 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the smart airport market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the smart airport market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the smart airports market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operative in smart airports market. To understand the competitive landscape of smart airport market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology, landside, airside, terminal side, application and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view on smart airport market by segmenting the market based on technology, landside, airside, terminal side, application and regional segments. All the technology, landside, airside, terminal side, application and regional segments of smart airport market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2022. In terms of technology, the segment includes security systems, communication systems, passenger, cargo baggage handling control, air/ground traffic control, endpoint devices and other technologies. Airside segment holds air traffic management, resource management, aircraft parking, aircraft maintenance and others. A terminal segment for smart airport market is baggage handling, check-in systems, building operations, sustainable energy management. Further, on the basis of landside, the market for the smart airport is segmented into vehicular parking, security, intelligent advertising used for aeronautical and non-aeronautical operations. The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The regions are also bifurcated into major countries like US, UK, France, Germany, India, China, Japan, and Brazil.

The major participants in the smart airports market are Honeywell Corporation Inc (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), SITA (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain) among others. These players have adopted strategies such as contracts, new product developments, and agreements to strengthen their position in the smart airports market.

The report segment of smart airports market is as follows:

Smart Airports Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Security Systems

Communication Systems

Passenger, Cargo Baggage Handling Control

Air/Ground Traffic Control

Endpoint Devices

Other Technologies

Smart Airports Market: Airside Segment Analysis

Air Traffic Management

Resource Management

Aircraft Parking

Aircraft Maintenance

Others

Smart Airports Market: Terminal Segment Analysis

Baggage Handling

Check-in Systems

Building Operations

Sustainable Energy Management

Smart Airports Market: Landside Segment Analysis

Vehicular Parking

Security

Intelligent advertising

Smart Airports Market: Application Segment Analysis

Aeronautical Operations

Non-aeronautical Operations

Smart Airports Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 5. Smart Airports MarketTechnology Segment Analysis

5.1. Smart airports market: Type overview

5.1.1. Smart airports market revenue share, by technology, 2016 and 2022

5.2. Security systems

5.2.1. Smart airports market, 2014 2022 (USD Billion)

5.3. Communication systems

5.3.1. Smart airports market, 2014 2022 (USD Billion)

5.4. Passenger, cargo baggage handling control

5.4.1. Smart airports market, 2014 2022 (USD Billion)

5.5. Air/ground traffic control

5.5.1. Smart airports market, 2014 2022 (USD Billion)

5.6. Endpoint devices

5.6.1. Smart airports market, 2014 2022 (USD Billion)

Chapter 11. Company Profile

11.1. Honeywell International Inc

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Financials

11.1.3. Product portfolio

11.1.4. Business strategy

11.1.5. Recent developments

11.2. Siemens AG

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Financials

11.2.3. Product portfolio

11.2.4. Business strategy

11.2.5. Recent developments

11.3. IBM Corporation

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Financials

11.3.3. Product portfolio

11.3.4. Business strategy

11.3.5. Recent developments

11.4. Amadeus IT Group SA

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Financials

11.4.3. Product portfolio

11.4.4. Business strategy

11.4.5. Recent developments

11.5. Rockwell Collins, Inc.

11.5.1. Overview

11.5.2. Financials

11.5.3. Product portfolio

11.5.4. Business strategy

11.5.5. Recent developments

11.6. Sabre Corporation

11.6.1. Overview

11.6.2. Financials

11.6.3. Product portfolio

11.6.4. Business strategy

11.6.5. Recent developments

11.7. SITA

11.7.1. Overview

11.7.2. Financials

11.7.3. Product portfolio

11.7.4. Business strategy

11.7.5. Recent developments

11.8. Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.8.1. Overview

11.8.2. Financials

11.8.3. Product portfolio

11.8.4. Business strategy

11.8.5. Recent developments

11.9. Thales Group

11.9.1. Overview

11.9.2. Financials

11.9.3. Product portfolio

11.9.4. Business strategy

11.9.5. Recent developments

11.10. Indra Siestma S.A.

11.10.1. Overview

11.10.2. Financials

11.10.3. Product portfolio

11.10.4. Business strategy

11.10.5. Recent developments

11.11. T-Systems

11.11.1. Overview

11.11.2. Financials

11.11.3. Product portfolio

11.11.4. Business strategy

11.11.5. Recent developments

Continued…………………….

