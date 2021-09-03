Global Stadium Lighting Market: Market Study, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025, Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, Drivers

Global Stadium Lighting Market to reach USD 717.2 million by 2025.

Global Stadium Lighting Market valued approximately USD 369.1 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.66% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are upcoming national & international sports events, lessening costs of LEDs & life-cycle operating costs of stadiums and improved stadium experiences of fans using LEDs. Stadium Lighting are the lighting used in stadiums including floodlights and aid in low light conditions occurring in various events or games held in the stadium.

The regional analysis of Global Stadium Lighting Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Light Source:

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

High Pressure Sodium (HPS)

High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

Induction Lights

Others

By Offering:

Lamps & Luminaires

Services

Control Systems

Thinking about a Sample Report? Here it [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/RCG/QBI-BRC-RCG-55102

By Solution Set-Up:

Outdoor

Indoor

By Installation:

Retrofit

New

By Regions:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Zumtobel Group, Philips Lighting, General Electric, Musco Sports Lighting, Panasonic, Eaton, LG Electronics, Cree, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Stadium Lighting Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Buy The Report [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/RCG/QBI-BRC-RCG-55102/