Global Tumor Ablation Market |By Solution Type, By Industry Type and Global Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022
The word Ablation essentially means destruction. Tumor Ablation is a minimally invasive method to treat solid cancers. It uses special probes to burn, freeze or chemically destroying the cancer cells without involving usual surgery. A needle probe is guided by using a Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, or Magnetic Resonance imaging commonly known as MRI. The needle probe cuts a tiny hole usually not more than 3mm and the probe is inserted into the body where it goes inside the tumor. When the probe reaches inside cancer it burns or freezes or introduces a chemical into it.
The effectiveness of this method depends on two things; the size of the tumor and its accessibility to the probes. Early treatment by this method is crucial as the as larger the tumor the more difficult it is to ensure complete death. Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney and other cancers can be treated using this method depending on their size and accessibility.
Due to continuous Technological developments in this field, the market is set to grow at 12.51% CAGR.
Market Dynamics
The growth is driven by the rising and increasing prevalence of cancer. It causes nearly 12.51% deaths in the world yearly and is hence the number of deaths due to cancer keeps growing every year hence providing an immense opportunity for this market to flourish. Along with this, increase in the geriatric population globally and the increase in the demand for Minimally invasive surgery is also the drivers. Strict regulations restrain the growth to a certain extent.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented in terms of the type of technology, the mode of treatment and the type of application. The technology is divided into Radiofrequency ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, and others. By the mode of treatment, it is divided into surgical, laparoscopic and percutaneous ablation. And by the type of application, it is divided into different types of cancers.
Regional / Geographic Analysis
The United States and Canada in North America are the major players globally followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and then ROW. The Asia Pacific and Latin America would be the major players in the years to come primarily due to the increase in population in these regions along with the rise in geriatric population.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BVM Medical Limited, COMSOL Inc., Galil Medical, Inc., INTIO Inc., Medtronic PLC, Misonix, Inc., NeuWave Medical, Inc., SonaCare Medical, LLC
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market Segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Tumor Ablation Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
