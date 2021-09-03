Global Turbine Air Filtration Market: Opportunities, Challenges, and Forecast to 2022

Description

Turbine Air Filtration is a process in which selected particles of the air are allowed to pass in the gas turbines to enhance the performance and longevity of the turbines. Some of the major problems tackled by the system are erosion, corrosion, and fouling. Fouling is the entrance of particles above 2-10 m in the gas turbines. It mainly results in increasing roughness of the blades which sometimes might get extended to deterioration in the shape of the blade. Since the shape of blades directly impacts the efficiency of the gas turbines, it becomes necessary to check on fouling inductive particles such as sea salts, carbon and oil mists. Furthermore, filtration systems also help in preventing the entry of chemically active particles as well as solid elements like sodium, vanadium, etc. Therefore, it becomes important to consider various factors before deciding which filter to use.

The primary driver of the global turbine air filtration market is the ability of the system to reduce turbine fouling, which in turn helps in achieving higher performance levels for gas turbines as well as increasing turbine life. Another driver boosting the growth of the market is the improved fuel efficiency by enhancing the combustion air intake system through filtration. Moreover, the solutions provided by the products in the market against erosion and corrosion also act as a driver as well as an opportunity to encourage growth in the market. However, the failure cost associated with the system might hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, due to degradation of the gas turbine, the growth of the market might get negatively affected. Degradation of gas turbine results in changes in blade aerodynamics, parasitic air flow and changes in the combustion system, thereby resulting in reduced performances. There are severe challenges faced by the market such as clogging in gas turbines and development of electrostatic charge in the system which can be mitigated through technological progress. On the other hand, the market also encourages opportunities like erosion and corrosion reduction and to increase the availability of gas turbines.

The global turbine air filtration market can be segmented by component, by type, by industry, and by region.

By component, segmentation includes pre-filters, High-Efficiency Filters, Air Mist Eliminator, control box components, cartridge filters, Weather Protection, Anti-Icing Protector, Interval Separator and Moisture Coalescers.

By type, we can divide the market into Pulse Filter, Compact Filter, Bag Filter, Panel Filter, Static Filter, Cartridge Filter, Self-Cleaning, High Velocity, Medium Velocity and Low Velocity.

Segmentation by industry includes Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Mineral Processing Plant and Ship Propulsion.

North America has shown the largest demand for the turbine air filtration market during the past few years. But, Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the major requirement in the upcoming years. China and Japan still represent significant industrial market after economic slowdown. Moreover, India is also a prospective market for the air filtration products.

The significant players in the global turbine air filtration market are Camfil, Braden Manufacturing LLC, Pneumafil, Donaldson, Gore, Clarcor, GE Energy, Nordic Air Filtration, DencoHappel, Koch Filter Corporation, American Air Filter Corporation, Shinwa Corporation and Muller Environmental Designs Inc.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

