Global Ultrasound Devices Market: Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

The Global Ultrasound Devices Market was valued at US$ 6.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at around 5.3 % CAGR to reach nearly US$ 8.6 billion by 2022. Ultrasound devices use high frequency waves to produce images of the internal body parts of patients, and help doctors to detect and diagnose medical conditions. Ultrasound devices are also being used for treatment of some medical conditions like kidney stones. Adoption of new technology has helped to produce compact and portable ultrasound devices that can be used in hospitals, medical clinics and other settings. The main growth drivers of the global ultrasound devices market are greater awareness, patients’ desire for safe and minimally invasive techniques and improvement in technology.

End Users

The end users of the global ultrasound devices market are hospitals, medical clinics, maternity centres, ambulance service providers, and others. Hospitals mainly use sophisticated and fixed ultrasound devices. Medical clinics and maternity clinics use both fixed and portable type of ultrasound devices. Ambulance service providers mainly use compact and portable type ultrasound devices.

Market Dynamics

One of the most important growth drivers of the global ultrasound devices market is the adoption of new technology that has helped to produce various types of ultrasound devices with highly accurate and precise functions. Increased awareness and spread of medical services has helped expand the market. The patients’ desire for minimally invasive and low side effect imaging techniques has also helped in the growth of the market. Adoption of ultrasound technology to treat diseases like kidney stones and tumours has opened up new avenues of growth in the market. Other factors that have helped expand the market are, increasing population, relatively lower cost of diagnosis, increased desire for early diagnosis, and increase in disposable incomes.

The global ultrasound devices market is highly competitive with many different players and a large number of products. Also, the market faces some constraints such as high costs of the devices and government regulations. Hence, to grow in the market, firms need to innovate and come up with better products and also look for opportunities in the new applications of ultrasound.

Market Segmentation

The global ultrasound devices market can be segmented based on product type, type of application, product features, end users and geography. Based on product type, the market can be segmented as stationary ultrasound devices and portable ultrasound devices. Based on type of application the market can be segmented as abdominal ultrasound, ultrasound guided biopsies, foetal ultrasound, bone sonometry, echocardiogram, and others. Based on product features, the market can be segmented as 2D imaging, 3D imaging, 4D imaging, colour imaging, black and white imaging, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the ultrasound devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) regions. Currently North America and Europe account for the largest share of the global ultrasound devices market. However, there is considerable growth potential in the emerging markets like LAMEA and APAC regions due to expansion of medical services and increasing awareness.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Analogic Corporation, and others.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

