Global Utility Community Milli Grids Market: Opportunities, Challenges, and Forecast to 2025

VXI is a powerful testing instrumentation technology that relies on the VMEbus. For measuring and testing VXI provides a standard modeled open architecture platform. This technology is developed with a motive to produce effective test system solutions. Initially, GPIB controlled device was the principal way to build automatic test device systems to provide functional testing solutions. In 1987 an association of five leading test and measurement companies introduced VXI technology. Though VXI offers better performance it is not cost-effective which leaves the scope to develop VXI equipment with cost-effectiveness. Presently VXI technology testing has become popular and widely accepted standards across the industries.

End-user/Technology

VXI has low-end applications in the measurement and functional tests in the military, aerospace, military, and defense markets. There is an increasing trend toward diffusing VXI platform based modular equipment in the Telecommunication companies due to its capability to incorporate the orthodox measurement capability with machine vision, automation, and machine control.

Market Dynamics:

One of the key factors challenging the market growth of the VXI is distrust displayed in the VXI platform by the vendors themselves. Undoubtedly the only gray area for the VXI platform is its widely installed base in the defense and military sectors. Defense, military, and Aerospace, segments require testers that are perennial and typically require support lifecycle and upgradation of at least 10 to 15 years.

Market Segmentation

The Global VXI test Market is segmented as shown below

By types:

Power Suppliers

Function Generators

Oscilloscopes and many others.

By Components:

Digitizer

Digital I/O

Instrument controllers.

Switches

Signal sources

By Products:

Test adapters

Modular systems

Switches

Signal sources

Regional Players:

North America is the dominant player in the VXI market and the Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the VXI Test equipment market with the increasing demand from various industry verticals like aerospace and defense coupled with Government spending on defense and aerospace industry.

Opportunities

Still, the new test systems built using VXI platform for the high-channel count, high-performance, and high- density applications in the defense and military markets. Its applications include electronic warfare, missile and radar testing, navigation devices, avionics testing, reliability testing of commercial aircraft etc. These needs cater to the high market growth for VXI test equipment.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global VXI test equipment market are:

Kinetic Systems, Analogic Corp, National Instruments, Interface Technology Inc., Giga-tronics Inc., Informtest, ASCOR Inc., C&H Technologies Inc., and others.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-vxi-test-equipment-market/10064677

