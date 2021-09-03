Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Analysis, Development and Demand Forecast to 2022

The global veterinary healthcare market was valued at US$ 29.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 45.91 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period. Veterinary healthcare refers to the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of diseases among animals both domestic and wild.

The major end-users for this product are mainly households, veterinary clinics, pet centres, animal farms etc.

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers:

During the breeding practises in the farms or the transportation of the animals or even randomly, they get infected by dangerous pathogens and strains of influenza viruses. The growing meat consumption of animal meat like chicken and pork adds human beings to the exposure of these harmful pathogens, which could be really fatal at times. So veterinary checkups have become extremely important to reduce or prevent these.

The acceptance of the pets as family members has encouraged the spending on their healthcare too. Owing to global awareness sometimes regular veterinary services are availed simply due to the deterrence of occurrence of diseases.

Drug regulations are much more lenient compared to the human scenario. As a result much fewer hurdles are faced for new drug, additives and medicine launches for the animals.

Wild animals especially those facing severe threats of extinction are regularly treated by veterinary doctors as a part of ecological movements and conservation policies of fauna.

Market Restraints:

Rising costs of the researches, strict policies in some countries are the major hindrances in the market.

Market Opportunities:

Market opportunities mainly lie in government incentives, acquisition of the local companies by the global giants and increased advertisements.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

based on animal type:

Farm animals

Cattle

Swine

Fish

Sheep

Poultry

Companion animals

Dogs

Cats

Horses

based on product:

Ectoparasiticides

Endoparasiticides

Antibiotics

Anti-Inflammatories

Endectocides

medicines for reproductive problems

Vaccines

Feed Additives

Nutritional Feed Additives

Medicinal Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle east and Africa

Geographic Analysis:

North America is the current leader in the global level followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific respectively. However, the Asia Pacific nations are witnessing the fastest growth rate in the coming years.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are:

Zoetis

Merck

Merial

Bayer

Elanco

Ceva

Virbac

BoehringerIngelheim

Novartis

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

