Global Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market Research Report 2019
Global Warm Water Aquaculture Feed Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aquaculture (less commonly spelled aquiculture), also known as aquafarming, is the farming of fish, crustaceans, molluscs, aquatic plants, algae, and other organisms.
Aquatic livestock, such as fish, crustaceans, and shrimps, is a major source of protein in human diet. The major end use applications of warm water aquaculture feed include fish, crustaceans, and shrimps. Fishes and shrimps require specific dietary supplements based on energy, protein, fiber, minerals, vitamin needs, and body chemistry. Warm water aquaculture feed is crucial in stimulating growth, ingredient dispersion, and feed ingestion in diet.
This report focuses on Warm Water Aquaculture Feed volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Warm Water Aquaculture Feed market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aller Aqua A/S
Alltech Inc.
Beneo
Cargill, Incorporated
Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
Nutreco N.V.
Avanti Feeds Ltd
Biomar Group
Nutriad
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Organic
Conventional
Segment by Application
Chinese Fed Carps
Tilapia
Catfish
Milk Fish
Shrimps
Crustaceans
