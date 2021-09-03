Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Size, Share, Demand & Industry Outlook to 2025
The Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weight Loss and Diet Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Weight Loss and Diet Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Weight Watchers
Abbott Nutrition
The Coca-Cola
Pepsico
Nutrisystem
Medifast
Kraft Foods
Kellogg
Herbalife Ltd
General Mills
Amylin Pharmaceuticals
Amer Sports Corp
Alpro Ltd
Ajinomoto Co
AIDP Inc
AHD International
Acatris
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Better-for-You-Food & Beverages
Weight Loss Supplements
Meal Replacements
Low-Calorie Sweeteners
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Health & Beauty Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Distribution
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Weight Loss and Diet Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Weight Loss and Diet Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
