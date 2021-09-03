GNSS IC Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, u-blox, STM, Intel Corporation and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global GNSS IC Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 122 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

This report focuses on the GNSS IC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The APAC region would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS chip market in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS chip market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.

Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.

The worldwide market for GNSS IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 5350 million US$ in 2023, from 3570 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Mediatek

u-blox

STM

Intel Corporation

Furuno Electric

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Navika Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Precision GNSS Chips

Standard Precision GNSS Chips

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 GNSS IC Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 High Precision GNSS Chips

1.2.2 Standard Precision GNSS Chips

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Smartphones

1.3.2 Tablets

1.3.3 Personal Navigation Devices

1.3.4 In-Vehicle Systems

1.3.5 Wearable Devices

1.3.6 Digital Cameras

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Qualcomm

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 GNSS IC Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Qualcomm GNSS IC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Broadcom

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 GNSS IC Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Broadcom GNSS IC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mediatek

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 GNSS IC Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mediatek GNSS IC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 u-blox

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 GNSS IC Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 u-blox GNSS IC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 STM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 GNSS IC Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 STM GNSS IC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Intel Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 GNSS IC Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Intel Corporation GNSS IC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

