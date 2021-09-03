Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 123.42 Bn By 2022: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market (Payers (Insurance Companies, etc), Providers (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Care Facilities, and other Healthcare Facilities), Patients (Individuals) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022” the healthcare mobility solutions market expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2015 to 2022.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57752

Market Insights

The healthcare industry is one of the earliest industries to embrace enterprise mobility, with mobile applications and mobile devices radically contributing towards the overall development of the healthcare ecosystem. Healthcare mobility solutions are the answer to some of the major challenges faced by the healthcare industry, including rising demand for quality health care, rising costs, decreasing returns, dynamic regulatory environment, and increasing error rates among others. Uncertainty about the use and success of enterprise mobility in the initial years is quickly reinstating with the growing awareness and trust among consumers. The healthcare mobility solution market is also characterized by a major change in patient care services with mobility solutions becoming an integral model for both healthcare service providers and patients (individuals). However, potential risk from data theft, and interoperability issues may inhibit the market growth during the forecast period 2015 – 2022.

Competitive Insights

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is highly fragmented and competitive across different end-use markets. The top four players in the healthcare mobility solutions market accounted for less than forty five percent of the global market revenue share in 2014. Some of the leading players identified in the healthcare mobility solutions market include McKesson Corporation (the U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (the U.S.), Oracle Corporation (the U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (the U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (the U.S.). Other players including AirStrip Technologies, Inc. (the U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corporation (the U.S.), and GE Healthcare (the U.K.) have been marked as promising and emerging players in the healthcare mobility solutions market. Continual focus on product innovation through robust research and development activities is the major go-to market strategy for the players in the market

Do Inquiry before buying research report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/57752

Key Trends

Proliferation of mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and PDAs in the healthcare ecosystem

Integration of advanced wireless/network technologies like 3G and 4G with healthcare devices

Limited skilled nursing staff and doctors driving the adoption

Focus on patient-based mobility applications

By Product

Mobile Devices (smartphones, tablets, Personal Digital Assistants (PDA), RFID scanners, barcode scanners, mobile computers, and other mobile devices)

Mobile Applications

Enterprise Mobility Solutions

By Application

Enterprise Solutions

mHealth

By End User

Payers

Providers (Healthcare service providers including hospitals, clinics, laboratories, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities)

Patients (Individuals)

By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Browse the full Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022 report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com