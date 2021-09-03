Healthcare Supply Chain Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.

Scope of the Report:

The health care supply chain involves three main groups: manufacturers (manufacturing companies), distributors, and providers (hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics). In terms of component, its divisions include software (revenue market share over 62% in 2016) and hardware(revenue market share about 38% in 2016). The former accounted for a major share in the global market in 2016, due to increased adoption of the supply chain management software, and rising applications such as customer relationship management and execution of value chain transactions. This segment is expected to register a prominently high CAGR (about 9%) during the forecast period.

The global Healthcare Supply Chain market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2480 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Healthcare Supply Chain market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare Supply Chain market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

McKesson

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor

HighJump

Manhattan Associates

JDA

TECSYS

Kinaxis

BluJay Solutions

Jump Technologies

LogiTag Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

Table Of Contents:

1 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Healthcare Supply Chain

1.2 Classification of Healthcare Supply Chain by Types

1.2.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Hardware

1.3 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Manufacturers

1.3.3 Providers

1.3.4 Distributors

1.4 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Healthcare Supply Chain Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Healthcare Supply Chain Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Healthcare Supply Chain Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Healthcare Supply Chain Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Healthcare Supply Chain Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Healthcare Supply Chain (2014-2024)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 McKesson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 McKesson Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 SAP SE

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SAP SE Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Oracle Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Oracle Corporation Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Infor

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Infor Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 HighJump

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 HighJump Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Manhattan Associates

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Manhattan Associates Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 JDA

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 JDA Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

