Hydrosols Market Outlook 2019, Price Trends, Size Estimation, Industry Latest News, Sales, Research Report Analysis and Global Share and Consumption by Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Hydrosols are produced by distilling fresh leaves, fruits, flowers, and other plant materials. The different parts of plant materials when subjected to steam distillation, the steam gets passed through these parts of the plant material and the vapors thus formed, gets condensed & become liquid, which is termed as hydrosols. Hydrosols are referred with different terms such as hydrolats, distilled water, floral waters, and others. The most common types of hydrosols include rose, lavender, jasmine, roman chamomile, neroli, and others. They possess various beneficial attributes of the herbs from which it is sourced. Moreover, owing to its cooling and anti-inflammatory attributes, it has gained popularity in various industries such as aromatherapy, fragrance and flavor, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.

Hydrosols are collected from steam distillation of different parts of the plant such as flowers, leaves, peel, berries, and others. The demand for cosmetics products is increasing and thus, driving the growth of the market.

Rising awareness regarding organic products among the growing population is further boosting the growth of global hydrosols market. Moreover, growing inclination of the population towards natural fragrances is adding fuel to the growth of hydrosols market in various industries. However, if hydrosols are not been preserved or processed properly, the bacterial contamination may create a significant health hazard, which may restrain the growth of the market.

Leading Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Hydrosols Market: The Essential Oil Company (U.S.), Sydney Essential Oils Co. Pty Ltd (Australia), Bo International (India), Plant Therapy Essential Oils (U.S.), Aromatics International (U.S.), Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Florihana Distillery (France)

Key Findings:

Canada, the U.K., the Netherlands, Australia, and Mexico are the major exporters of hydrosol market.

The U.S. majorly imports hydrosols from France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, and Switzerland

Segments:

Hydrosols market is segmented on the basis of a type such as rose, lavender, jasmine, roman chamomile, neroli, and others. Among all, the lavender is dominating the market. The lavender hydrosols have excellent antiseptic as well as analgesic properties, which has largely increased its application in aromatherapy, fragrance and flavor, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industry. However, the rose and jasmine are expected to witness a moderate growth over the forecast period based on their fragrance.

Based on the raw materials, hydrosols are segmented into flowers, leaves, peel, berries, and others. The flower is the fastest growing segment among all followed by leaves and berries.

On the basis of application, the hydrosols are segmented into aromatherapy, fragrance and flavor, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The aromatherapy is the most dominating among all. However, cosmetics segment is expected to surge the market over the estimated period.

Regional Analysis:

The global hydrosols market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the hydrosol market followed by Europe. Europe is the leading producer of hydrosols, which is driving the hydrosol market in this region.

North America is expected to witness a substantial growth and the U.S. is expected to be the major contributor to market growth. Moreover, high inclination towards natural and organic products is likely to surge the market hydrosols market in rest of the world.

