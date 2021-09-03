In Asia Pacific Industry of Biochar Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2020 | Future Market Insights
The Asia Pacific biochar market is expected to witness significant contribution to the global biochar market, by registering a robust growth of nearly 10% by 2020. Growth of biochar market is also associated with the bio-fuel sector as the former is a by-product of the bio-fuels industry. With already established market of biochar in China and Japan, Asia Pacific biochar market is expected to witness positive growth with an increased market share of 12% in 2020 as compared to 10% in 2013. Country wise, Greater China accounts for about 94.7% of the Asia Pacific market, followed by ASEAN with a share of 5.2%. The trend is expected to be almost the same in the next six years with Greater China expected to account for 95% share of the Asia Pacific biochar market.
In this study, FMI analyzes the Asia Pacific biochar market during 2014-2020. The study primarily focuses on:
- Asia Pacific Biochar market size and forecast, 2014-2020
- Relationship and trend of the parent market- bio-fuels market
- Distribution channel as a key focus due to increasing product penetration
- Key drivers , restraints and opportunity analysis of Asia Pacific biochar market
- Key Trends and developments of Asia Pacific Biochar market
- Present scenario and developments in particular countries such as India, Greater China, etc
- Competitive landscape analysis of the key players in Asia Pacific biochar market
Key Geographies/ Countries Covered
Asia Pacific: Greater China, India, ASEAN, Australia & Zealand, Japan and Others (Singapore, North Korea and South Korea)
Other Key Topics
