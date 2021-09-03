Indonesia MICE Industry Forecast, Spending, Future Trends and Key Findings to 2025

Indonesia MICE tourism market is set to surpass US$ 3.5 Billion by 2025.

The report “Indonesia MICE Industry Forecast and Spending to 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Indonesia MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to Indonesia MICE travelers flow, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Indonesia MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore Indonesia MICE tourism market.

A detailed country–wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 17 nations. The research study also limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of Indonesia MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, Australia, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and UnitedStates.

Key Findings:

Indonesia aggressively tapping MICE tourism market

Indonesia MICE tourism marketis predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 15% from 2018 to 2025

China grasp the highest market revenue share by 2025

Malaysia and Singapore capturemaximum arrival share in 2018

