Integrated Building Management Systems Market Outlook, Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Integrated Building Management Systems market for 2018-2023.

A building management system is a computer system designed to keep track of, and control, the various systems in a building. These systems include: Power, Climate control, Building entry/exit , Water (pumps), Elevators and Lights.

In terms of a building management system, what integrated means is that the building’s system management capabilities were part of the building’s initial design. In other words, they weren’t added after-the-fact. Take, for example, an extension to a house, like another bedroom. This is something a lot of families consider when their needs change with time. If the bedroom were integrated, it would have been designed and built when the rest of the house was. It would exist when you moved in.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Integrated Building Management Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Facility Management

Security Management

Infrastructure Management

Emergency Management

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

Siemens

Schneider Electric

United Technologies

IBM

Ingersoll-Rand

Delta Controls

Crestron Electronics

Buildingiq

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Integrated Building Management Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Integrated Building Management Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Integrated Building Management Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Integrated Building Management Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Integrated Building Management Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

