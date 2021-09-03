Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market Sto Expand at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2028

Global demand for loop-mediated isothermal amplification technology reached around US$ 85 million in 2018, as indicated by a new research study of Future Market Insights (FMI). Estimated to observe stable growth in revenue over the coming years, loop-mediated isothermal amplification market will witness dominance of DNA polymerase, among the various product types.

Dominance of DNA Polymerase Adoption to Prevail, LAMP Instruments to Emerge Lucrative

DNA polymerase will continue to find highest applicability in both research and diagnostics. According to FMI’s report, DNA polymerase will be the key revenue generating product in loop-mediated isothermal amplification market over the period of projection. However, the report also highlights that instruments such as turbidimeters and fluorescence measuring systems will prominent traction in loop-mediated isothermal amplification market through 2028.

Amongst various loop-mediated isothermal amplification technologies, micro-fluidic technology majorly, have been successfully used in the diagnosis of several diseases including malaria and tuberculosis. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification using DNA polymerase has seen a rapid rise in the past several years due to the high adoption of loop-mediated isothermal amplification in testing.

The application of these Loop-mediated isothermal amplification in assessing and directing diagnosis in certain types of disease, such as acute malaria, has provided a new dimension to the gradually growing field of minimal residual disease management.

High Penetration of Cutting-edge Technology Molecular Diagnostics of Fatal Diseases to Push LAMP Market Growth

The simplicity sensibility and specificity of loop-mediated isothermal amplification puts it in a very good position for future development in life threatening disease diagnosis. It is anticipated that the loop-mediated isothermal amplification market will grow significantly during the forecast period, owing mainly due to demand for advanced molecular diagnostics to accurately diagnose life-threatening diseases.

In recent years, the detection and identification of nucleic acids using point-of-care total nucleic acid analysis systems and procedures are in rise including loop-mediated isothermal amplification in various clinical and industrial settings. Besides loop-mediated isothermal amplification has also challenged PCR based amplification as it could achieve enhanced nucleic acid amplification by increasing surface area to volume ratio with reduced testing cost.

Macroeconomic indicators such as government funding for advancement and increased research on disease epigenetics; establishment of network of distribution and marketing agreements to ensure availability of products to different loop-mediated isothermal amplification end users globally; liberalization of import and export trade on point of care diagnostic devices and chemical reagents are also anticipated to propel the growth of the loop-mediated isothermal amplification market.

Key Challenges Facing Development of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

On the grey side, loop-mediated isothermal amplification has several intrinsic disadvantages such as its amplification method is devoid of an internal PCR inhibition control (IC). It is essential to perform all the reactions in duplicate, one being or the target and the other one for the IC in loop-mediated isothermal amplification assay.

Moreover, most standard DNA polymerases are unable to exhibit activity in samples derived from crude lysate due to the presence of polymerase inhibitors. This adds complexity to the loop-mediated isothermal amplification processing due to additional steps involved in purifying DNA to be used for amplification, which could also result in loss of starting material.

Regions with High Disease Prevalence to Reflect High Growth Potential for LAMP Market

Due to increase in prevalence of malaria and other pandemic diseases, regions such as East and South Asia are anticipated to be the fastest growing regional loop-mediated isothermal amplification markets and are poised to offer tremendous opportunities to key players. The increase in disease prevalence will increase the demand for the use of loop-mediated isothermal amplification for point-of-care diagnosis. Besides, distribution & collaboration agreements by leading players of loop-mediated isothermal amplification products with the established local distributors in the regions will fuel the market growth of both the regions.

The loop-mediated isothermal amplification market report tracks some of the key companies operating in the global loop-mediated isothermal amplification market such as Eiken Chemcial Co., Ltd, New England Biolabs, Jena Bioscience GmbH, NIPPON GENE CO., LTD, HUMAN, Optigene, HiberGene Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and Mast Group Ltd among others.