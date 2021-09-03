MACHINE TO MACHINE MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, CONSUMPTION, GROWTH, TRENDS, SHARE AND FORECAST BY 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Machine to Machine – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2022” To Its Research Database

Machine to Machine Market by Technology (4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Power-Line and Others), by Component (Actuators, Sensors, Memory, RFID, Power and Communication Modules), Consumer Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Retail, Transportations & Automotives, Healthcare, Security and Others – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the machine to machine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2014, 2015, and 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the machine to machine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the machine to machine market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the machine to machine market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and machine to machine type portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the machine to machine market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Machine to machine market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, application and regional. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Technology segment of this study includes 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, power-line, and others. A component segment of this study includes actuators, sensors, memory, RFID, power and communication modules. Further, major application segments analyzed in this market report are consumer electronics, Information Technology (IT), retail, transportations automotive, healthcare and security. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S., France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Verizon Communications, Inc., ATT, Inc., Vodafone Grp., Rogers Communication, Axeda Corp., Atmel Corp, Cisco Systems, Imetrik Machine to Machine solutions, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp, Infineon Technologies, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., NEC Corp., NTT Docomo, Inc., and Novatel Wireless, Inc.

The report segments machine to machine market into:

Global Machine to Machine Market: Technology Segment Analysis

4G/LTE

Wi-Fi

Ethernet

Power-Line

Others

Global Machine to Machine Market: Component Segment Analysis

Actuators

Sensors

Memory

RFID

Power

Communication Modules

Global Machine to Machine Market: Application Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Information Technology (IT)

Retail

Transportations Automotives

Healthcare

Security

Others

Global Machine to Machine Market: Region Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 5. Global Machine to Machine Market Technology Segment Analysis

5.1. Global Machine to Machine Market: Technology Overview

5.1.1. Global machine to machine market revenue share, by Technology, 2016 and 2022

5.2. 4G/LTE

5.2.1. 4G/LTE machine to machine market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.3. Wi-Fi

5.3.1. Wi-Fi machine to machine market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.4. Ethernet

5.4.1. Ethernet machine to machine market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.5. Power-Line

5.5.1. Power-Line machine to machine market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Others machine to machine market, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Machine to Machine Market Component Segment Analysis

6.1. Global Machine to Machine Market: Component Overview

6.1.1. Global machine to machine market revenue share, by Component, 2016 and 2022

6.2. Sensors

6.2.1. Global machine to machine market for Sensors 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

6.3. Actuators

6.3.1. Global machine to machine market for Actuators 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

6.4. Memory

6.4.1. Global machine to machine market for Memory 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

6.5. RFID

6.5.1. Global machine to machine market for RFID 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

6.6. Power

6.6.1. Global machine to machine market for Power 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

6.7. Communication Modules

6.7.1. Global machine to machine market for Communication Modules 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Company Profile

9.1. Verizon Communications, Inc.

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategy

9.1.5. Recent development

9.1.6. SWOT Analysis

9.2. ATT, Inc.

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Strategy

9.2.5. Recent Development

9.2.6. SWOT Analysis

9.3. Vodaphone Grp.

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Strategy

9.3.5. Recent Development

9.3.6. SWOT Analysis

9.4. Rogers Communication

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.4.4. Business Strategy

9.4.5. Recent Development

9.4.6. SWOT Analysis

9.5. Axeda Corp.

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financial

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.5.4. Business Strategy

9.5.5. Recent Development

9.5.6. SWOT Analysis

9.6. Atmel Corp

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financial

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Business Strategy

9.6.5. Recent Development

9.6.6. SWOT Analysis

9.7. Cisco Systems

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financial

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.7.4. Business Strategy

9.7.5. Recent Development

9.7.6. SWOT Analysis

9.8. Imetrik Machine to Machine solutions, Inc.

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financial

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.8.4. Business Strategy

9.8.5. Recent Development

9.8.6. SWOT Analysis

9.9. Cypress Semiconductor Corp

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financial

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.9.4. Business Strategy

9.9.5. Recent Development

9.9.6. SWOT Analysis

9.10. Infineon Technologies

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financial

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.10.4. Business Strategy

9.10.5. Recent Development

9.10.6. SWOT Analysis

9.11. Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

9.11.1. Overview

9.11.2. Financial

9.11.3. Product portfolio

9.11.4. Business Strategy

9.11.5. Recent Development

9.11.6. SWOT Analysis

9.12. NEC Corp., NTT Docomo, Inc.

9.12.1. Overview

9.12.2. Financial

9.12.3. Product portfolio

9.12.4. Business Strategy

9.12.5. Recent Development

9.12.6. SWOT Analysis

9.13. Novatel Wireless, Inc.

9.13.1. Overview

9.13.2. Financial

9.13.3. Product portfolio

9.13.4. Business Strategy

9.13.5. Recent Development

9.13.6. SWOT Analysis

Continued…………………….

