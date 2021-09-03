Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Global Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2023
In 2018, the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accugen Laboratories
Adpen Laboratories
ALS Limited
Asurequality Limited
Avomeen Analytical Services
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Burea Veritas SA
Campden BRI
Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)
EMSL Analytical Inc.
Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.
Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory
Genevac Ltd.
Genon Laboratories Ltd.
Idexx Laboratories Inc.
IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH
ILS Limited
Intertek Group Plc
MVTL Laboratories Inc.
Romer Labs Inc.
SGS SA
Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd
Silliker Inc.
Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd
Vanhuard Sciences
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chromatography
Biochip/Biosensors
Mass Spectrometry
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Pathogens
Toxins
Pesticides
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Chromatography
1.4.3 Biochip/Biosensors
1.4.4 Mass Spectrometry
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Pathogens
1.5.3 Toxins
1.5.4 Pesticides
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size
2.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size by Application
Continued……
