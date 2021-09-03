Mechanical Drive for Mining Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023
The analysts forecast the global mechanical drives market for mining industry to grow at a CAGR of 2.99% during the period 2017-2021.
Mining involves extraction of valuable minerals from the earth’s crust. These mineral products have an economic value as they are used in many industries to manufacture end-products. These industries include automobile, manufacturing, energy, and construction. Ores recovered by mining include coal, oil shale, metals, gemstones, rock salt, and clay. The life cycle of a mining process consists of key steps that include exploration, production, closure, and post-mining. The major parts of mining process are exploration, mining, and processing.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mechanical drives market for mining industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for mechanical drive products from the mining industry.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Mechanical Drives Market for Mining Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Nidec
• Siemens
• SKF
Market driver
• Global urbanization and industrialization
Market challenge
• Decline in mining-related investments
Market trend
• Shifting of mining activities to emerging economies
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Key market highlights
- Mining process
- Mining equipment overview
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Global mechanical drive market for mining industry by product
- Gear drive
- Belt drive
- Antifriction bearing
- Chain drive
- Coupling
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Global mechanical drive market for mining industry by geography
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Impact of drivers on key customer segments
- Market challenges
- Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
- Shifting of mining activities to emerging economies
- Advances in belt drive technology
- Rapid industrialization in BRICS
Continued……
