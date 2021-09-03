Milk Protein Market Advancement Strategy, Main Top Players, Analysis and Forecast To 2022

The global milk protein market is growing rapidly and steadily, mainly due to the well-spread awareness towards the health benefits it provides. Owing to the increasing adoption in various health supplements, the market witnessed a massive rise in the demand over the past few years. Moreover, factors such as rising health awareness are escalating the market on the global platform.

Evaluating the colossal growth, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report asserts that the Global Milk Protein Market will register an outstanding CAGR throughout the review period (2016-2022), garnering substantial accruals.

Additional factors propelling the growth of the market include the growing shift in consumer preferences, especially in youngsters towards adopting healthy eating habits and the huge demand as milk alternative in various milk-based products such as milk chocolate, milk powders, and yogurts among others. Availability of milk protein in different forms and in different packaging is changing the dynamics of the market from the last few years.

On the other hand, factors such as the reported cases of allergies associated with the milk protein and lactose intolerant populaces restrict the growth of the market up to a certain level. Also, various studies that have proved that cow’s milk can increase the risk of type 1 diabetes (juvenile diabetes) hence, the growing prevalence of diabetes is projected to be a major headwind that could restrict the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, the growing demand from clinical/medical/sports nutrition market and protein engineering market led by the growing number of the vegan populace and growing sports/ fitness enthusiasts is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the burgeoning food industry including, chocolate, protein shake etc. will provide impetus to the growth of the milk protein market.

Key Findings:

Among the various forms of milk protein, powder form is witnessing maximum growth from last few years

Top five importers of Milk protein are Germany, Japan, U.S., Canada, France and Netherlands

Global Milk Protein Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the milk protein market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of numerous key players those are accounting for a substantial market share. These players incorporate strategic initiatives such as collaboration, acquisition, product & technology launch, expansion, and partnership to gain a competitive advantage and to maintain their positions in this market.

Distributors and manufacturers are responsible for evaluating the labeling and safety of their products before marketing so as to ensure that they meet all the requirements of FDA regulations and DSHEA.

Manufacturers operating in the milk protein market strive to develop state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities where they can make all their products from carefully sourced raw materials right in their own facility.

Free Sample Copy of “Milk Protein Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022″@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2322

Major Players:

Key players leading the Global Milk Protein Market include:-

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Groupe Lactalis (France)

AMCO Proteins (U.S.)

Hevero Hoogwegt (Netherlands)

FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Ganbia plc. (Ireland)

Global Milk Protein Market – Segments

For enhanced understanding, the report has been segmented into five key dynamics.

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Bars

By Source

Buffalo

Cow

Goat

By Nutritional Profile

High-protein

Gluten-free

Lactose-free

Low-calorie

Low-fat

Low-sugar

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Retailers

E-Commerce

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest-of-the-World

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

February 26th, 2019 – Ginkgo Bioworks (the US), a synthetic biology company that engineers microbes for uses in various industries launched a food ingredients company, Motif Ingredients, investing USD 90MN in Series A financing to provide next-generation alternative proteins and other ingredients to global food companies.

Motif is launched with the plan to typically tackle the premium prices of plant-based foods and beverages that are getting more grocery store shelf space due to the high consumer demand for meat and milk alternatives but are highly priced due to the expensive process of making proteins in a lab than conventional agriculture.

Motif Ingredients will be using biotechnology and fermentation to develop proteins that are more affordable and scalable than those in other meat and milk substitutes. The company will use to continue its research with the goal of bringing its first protein ingredients to the market within two years.

Browse The Full Research Report [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/milk-protein-market-2322

February 20th, 2019 – PepsiCo, Inc. (the US) a multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation announced its plan to acquire premium protein business, CytoSport Inc. (the US), that manufactures sports-oriented nutritional products/supplements.

PepsiCo is already a long-term distribution partner for CytoSport’s brands including Muscle Milk protein shakes, Evolve (products are free from dairy, soy Milk protein, and gluten), Monster Milk, and Cytomax.