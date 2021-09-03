Molded Fiber Wine Packs Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2027

Molded Fiber Wine Packs Market: Market Introduction

The global molded fiber packaging market is abuzz with packaging solution that cater to diverse product segments. Manufacturers of molded fiber packaging are continuously innovating in terms of design and functionality in order to serve niche market segments. Wine packaging has emerged to be one such niche market segment that offers lucrative business opportunity for packaging manufacturers. Molded fiber wine packs have recently gained crucial significance due to its effective functionality and material strength. Increasing consumption of wine has resulted into growing demand for packaging products.

Molded fiber wine packs provide safe packaging of wine during transportation and storage. Molded fiber wine packs are affordable packaging solution for wine as wine needs to be stored for prolonged duration to enhance the quality. Nowadays manufactures are focusing on packaging product which can retain wine taste for the longer time, as well as those which are recyclable. Molded fiber wine packs are considered 100% recyclable and are made up of newspaper and water. With technological advancement, dependency on petroleum based products have decreased. Molded fiber wine packs have inbuilt bracing and blocking capabilities and resistance to any damage.

Molded Fiber Wine Packs Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for molded fiber wine packs have dynamic growth due to its inbuilt features and value. Molded fiber wine packs are mostly preferred by the manufactures as they can even sustain wine taste in humid areas. This has increased the self-life of wine as packaging is not affected by the heat or light. Molded fiber wine pack provides perfect protection from microbes. It is mostly used for shipping wines as this material has natural resistance from pressure which makes wine safer. Molded fiber wine packs have reduced cost of transportation and storage cost as modeled fiber requires less space as compared to other material such as foam and boxes.

Extra cost saving from “green taxes” which are imposed on manufactures are getting neglected as raw material and finished product are ecofriendly. Molded fiber wine packs reduces the area required for landfilling this, further initiates its market. One of the positive factors for increasing the sales for molded fiber wine packs market is “Direct to consumer wine”. Various distributors are personally contacting consumers to take orders by eliminating supply chain. One of the restraining factor for molded fiber wine pack is the rise in interest of consumers for a bag in box packaging product as its market is growing due to its finish and unique designs.

Molded Fiber Wine Pack Market: Regional overview

Global molded fiber wine pack market can be segmented into seven regions – North America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Region, Middle East & Africa and Eastern Europe.

The global market for molded fiber wine packs is expected to grow as manufactures are turning towards sustainable packaging product. UK has maximum share in the European molded fiber wine packs market. Manufactures are focusing on compact and durable packaging solution which will reduce landfill activity. New Zealand and Australia also have maximum sales of wine, so there is great opportunity for the molded fiber wine pack market.

Some of the key players operating Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group, Huhtamaki Group, UFP Technologies, Inc., ALLPACK Solutions Inc., Western Pulp Products Company, KEYES Packaging Group, and Polar Tech Industries, Inc.

