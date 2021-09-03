MOUTH FRESHENERS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
Mouth fresheners are products that make breath better, thus making the mouth feel fresh. They include products like flavoured candies, mouth sprays, breath strips, and gums.
Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Mouth Fresheners market.
In 2017, the global Mouth Fresheners market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mouth Fresheners market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Mouth Fresheners in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mouth Fresheners in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Mouth Fresheners market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Mouth Fresheners include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Mouth Fresheners include
The Hershey Company
Johnson & Johnson
Koninklijke Philips
Mars
Mondelez International
Perfetti Van Melle
Market Size Split by Type
Flavoured Candies
Mouth Sprays
Breath Strips
Gums
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Electronic Commerce
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Mouth Fresheners market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Mouth Fresheners market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Mouth Fresheners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Mouth Fresheners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
