Nanomembrane Market Is Project To Witness A Steady Growth At A CAGR Of 12.9%Between 2019-2025

Global nanomembrane market report offers detailed coverage of nanomembrane industry and provides main market trends. The market research report also gives historic and forecast market demand, size, and production predictions, price trends, end-use demands, , and industry shares of the prominent Nanomembrane producers to offer exhaustive coverage of the nanomembrane market.

The global nanomembrane market size is expected to grow USD 941 Million by the end of 2025, from USD 359 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period. Global nanomembrane market is expected to witness substantial growth on account of wide ranging applications coupled with growing demand for clean filtered water. Rising demand from medical and pharmaceutical industry for abstraction of amino acids and fats from blood cells is likely to catalyze the nanomembrane market growth into coming years. Properties such as modular design, low maintenance, cost effectiveness, and low space requirement make them preferably suited for applications comprising recycling of chemical composites.

Innovative technologies couples with rising research and development activities to enhanced nanomembranes are likely to increase the global nanomembrane market demand over the prediction period. Increasing demand for filtered water coupled with condensed freshwater bases, environmental restrictions on industrial and municipal wastewater releases are anticipated to further fuel the nanomembranes market growth. Innovations in nanomembrane technologies contain functionalized membrane such as nanofiltration technology and carbon nanotube membranes which are used to meet demanding requirements for quick molecular filtration.

Geographically, the North America region accounted for the largest nanomembrane market share in 2014 and is estimated to witness sturdy growth during the forecast period. Also, Europe and Asia Pacific markets are likely to witness substantial growth due to huge demand from consumers in the regions. The global nanomembrane market in Europe region was accounted at 84 US$ million in 2017. The market is dominated by wide ranging industries and number of providers and end-users located in the region. Rising population and global industrial development are driving the demand for healthier water treatment technology, contributing the overall nanomembrane market growth.

The nanomembrane market is fragmented with various players including 3M Company, Pall Corporation, Loch Membrane Systems Inc., Dow Chemical Company, and others. Other enterprises such as Advantec are capitalizing in research and development for marketing and production of good quality nanomembrane products.

Nanomembrane market can be segmented based on applications which comprise food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical & biomedical and others. Among these, Wastewater segment represents the largest nanomembrane market share owing to growing sales of nano separation membranes for purification. Also, Pharmaceutical and biomedical segment is the fastest mounting application. The water treatment industry had one of the largest global nanomembrane market share of 70%, in 2017. Pore size is an important factor in softening and purification of water as smaller the size bigger is the applied force, as the water passes through the membranes. Therefore, polymer-based membranes are being used in detoxification driving the nanomembrane market growth.

Segment overview of global nanomembrane market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Polymer

Metal

Hybrid

Others

Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Water Treatment

Chemical manufacturers

Mining, Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

Food & beverages

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Rest of Middle East and Africa

