Narrowband IoT Market 2022 by Scope, Size, Opportunities and Growth Rate analysis

Narrowband IoT Market – Overview

The Global Narrowband IoT market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in Asia-Pacific region during forecast years.

Narrowband IoT is a type of M2M communication technology that is specifically optimized for internet of things (IoT). The NB-IoT modules only transmit small amount of infrequent data over long period of time. The Market of NB-IoT is showing healthy growth due to the various advantages offered over conventional M2M channels such as low cost, low power consumption, long battery backup, reliable connection with wide area coverage and deep penetration. The growing demand of low power connectivity solution and increasing interest in IoT platform are driving the market of NB-IoT.

Huawei and Vodafone announced the foundation of an Open IoT Lab for the product development and applications relating to NB-IoT technology. Many prominent vendors such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated and Vodafone Group PLC among others are working towards making the IoT dream, a reality.

Narrowband IoT Market – Key Players:

The prominent players in the Narrowband IoT Market are – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.), Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE), Telecom Italia (Italy), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), China Unicom (China), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), and Verizon Communication (U.S.)

Narrowband IoT Market – Industry News

June 28, 2018 L&T Technology Services Launches New NB-IoT Protocol Stack IP:

L&T Technology Services Limited is collaborated with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. to launch latest NB-IoT L1, L2, L3 protocols which will be hosted on Cadence Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP. The Cadence Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP is integrated on system On Chip (SoC) to deliver fast time to market with low risk. L&T utilizing NB-IoT with low memory and low power footprint enabling integration to custom target platforms.

June 21, 2018 AT&T launching NB-IoT network across US and Mexico:

LTE-M offering with a narrowband IoT network across US and Mexico, which will possibly launch in 2019. The NB-IoT network will complement its current LTE-M network across those nations which provide lower-cost connectivity than its cellular network for mass IoT deployments.

June 27, 2018 Ericsson launches pilot NB-IoT network in Moscow:

In partnership with Russian Telecom Operator and PJSC Vimplecom Beeline, Ericsson launched a trail NB-IoT network in heavily populated residential area of Moscow. This trail will use Ericsson equipment on Beeline’s Narrow Band (NB) IoT network to highlight and test the impact of IoT technology solutions for city residents and nearby businesses, infrastructures, and services.

Narrowband-IoT Market:

The usage of tracking devices and Smart meter is increasing among various industry such automotive & shipping industry, building automation, healthcare among others. NB-IoT offers wide coverage and low data rate transmission and is expected to be widely adopted by these industries for tracking and security applications among others. The increasing sensor deployment and machine-to-machine connectivity in order to manage the devices from remote locations are some of the major driving factors which are helping the NB-IoT market to achieve new heights in upcoming years.

Narrowband IoT Market – Segmentation

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into guard band, in band and Stand Alone.

On the basis of device, the market is segmented into smart metering, tracker, alarm &detectors, wearable, tracking.

On the basis of verticals, the market is segmented into agriculture, automotive & logistics, healthcare, IT, manufacturing, and energy & utilities.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World

Narrowband IoT Market – Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of narrowband IoT market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

North America region is expected to dominate in the narrowband IoT market by the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of IoT and cloud based services. Increasing demand for low cost and efficient connectivity also supports the NB-IoT market in this region.

Europe is expected to generate heavy growth in narrowband IoT due to increasing applications in automotive and transportation sector. Asia Pacific region is also growing due to various government initiatives for making smart cities in China and India.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that Narrowband-IoT Market is growing rapidly and during the forecast period, it is expected to grow at CAGR of ~50%. Upcoming trends in the sensor technology, M2M communication, growing IoT industry with respect to autorotation and deployment of technology is expected to lead the market on new heights.

