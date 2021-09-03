Orthopedic Devices Market Revenue for Technology, Products, Applications and Forecasts to 2025

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Orthopedic Devices Market Size by type (Joint Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation Devices, Spinal Devices, Orthopedic Accessories, Arthroscopic Devices, and Orthopedic Braces and Support System), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle-East & Africa and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global orthopedic devices report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics.

The global orthopedic devices market size is estimated to be over USD 51.25 billion by 2025. Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases coupled with rising geriatric population which are susceptible to various orthopedic disorders such as musculoskeletal disorder propel the demand for orthopedic devices. In addiiton, rising incidence of diabetes, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and obesity also boost the demand for orthopedic devices market globally. The global orthopedic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

The market players are introducing new and innovative orthopedic devices to match the growing demnad among the patient population. Introduction of technologically advanced orthopedic devices reduces the cost of the devices compared to the earlier or old version of the devices. Thus, key players are constantly upgrading their products in order to expand and enhance their market reach. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies for orthopedic devices also support the increase in uptake of the orthopedic devices globally.

The global orthopedic devices market is segmented by devices. The devices segment is categorized as orthobiologics, joint reconstruction, spinal devices, trauma fixation devices, arthroscopic devices, orthopedic accessories, orthopedic braces and support system. The orthobiologics segment is further classified as bone graft substitutes, bone allograft, stem cell therapy, bone growth factors & spinal stimulation, and viscossupplementation. The joint reconstruction devices segment includes various devices such as ankle replacement, digits replacement, elbow replacement, hip replacement, knee replacement, and shoulder replacement. The spinal devices segment includes spinal fusion devices, and spinal non-fusion devices. The trauma fixation devices is classified as internal fixator devices, and external fixator devices. The arthroscopic devices segment market is further categorized as arthroscopes, arthroscopic hand instrument, fluid management devices, power saver devices, radiofrequency probe, and drill guide. The orthopedic accessories segment market is further categorized as bone cement, casting system and removal system. The orthopedic braces and support system segment market is classified as spinal orthosis, ankle braces & supports, knee braces & supports, wrist braces, and upper extrimity braces. The regional market of global orthopedic devices is segmented as North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and South America, Middle-Eats & Africa (Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of the World). In 2017, North America dominated the global orthopedic devices market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2019-2025.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Share by Devices in 2018

DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Conmed Corporation, NuVasive, Inc. are come of the prominent players operating in the global orthopedic devices market. The key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio with the introduction of new and innovative technologically advanced devices.

Key segments of the global orthopedic devices market

Device Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Orthobiologics Bone Allograft Bone Graft Substitutes Bone Growth Factors & Spinal Stimulation Stem Cell Therapy Viscosupplementation

Joint Reconstruction Ankle Replacement Digits Replacement Elbow Replacement Hip Replacement Knee Replacement Shoulder Replacement

Spinal Devices Spinal Fusion Devices Spinal Non-Fusion Devices

Trauma Fixation Devices Internal Fixator Devices External Fixator Devices

Arthroscopic Devices Arthroscopes Arthroscopic Hand Instrument Fluid Management Devices Power Saver Devices Radiofrequency Probe Drill Guide

Orthopedic Accessories Bone Cement Casting System Removal System

Orthopedic Braces & Support System Spinal Orthosis Ankle Braces & Supports Knee Braces & Supports Wrist Braces Upper Extremity Braces



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America, Middle-East & Africa Brazil Egypt Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of the World



