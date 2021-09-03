Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Global Sales Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Research Report published By MRFR, provides information on Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Corrugated Boxes, Boxboard, Paper bags), by Grade (Folding boxboard, Solid bleached sulfate, White line chipboard, Coated Unbleached Kraft board and others), by Application, and Region – Forecast till 2023

Paper & paperboard packaging Global Market – Overview

The paper & paperboard packaging are generally made up of thick paper materials that are used in wrapping and packing the products. They are used in various packaging applications such as personal care, electronics, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. Rapid growth in the electronic sector is ultimately driving the demand of the paper & paperboard boxes. Today consumer electronics is the top selling category due to increase in the number of online electronics models. The electronics sector is continuously evolving with new developments. Due to the increase in internet and mobile penetration, there has been rise in the acceptance of online payments and favourable demographics, which has given the companies in the electronic sector, an opportunity to connect with their customers.

According to REED Electronic Research, a leading market information provider on the global electronics industry, China has accounted for 38% of electronics equipment production in the global market in 2015. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of paper & paperboard packaging is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

The continuous growth of e-commerce market is fuelling the overall growth of the paper & paperboard boxes market. The ease of online shopping such as faster delivery, easier return policies, and free shipping, have made many customers switch from the traditional methods of shopping. The strong consumer demand for high variety in products and the availability of different kinds of goods, drive the growth of e-commerce market. Moreover, various government initiatives such as Digital India, are expected to boost internet penetration, further driving the growth.

There are various government regulations, which lead to restrictions on paper & paperboard packaging, such as the packaging box is to confined to style 201 or 204 of IS: 6481-1971, it is to have a liner (separator) from top, bottom, and centre for cushioning, so as to protect the fragile item during shipment and the box used for shipment should be made from paper & paperboard fibreboard so as to meet the bursting strength. Due to increasing regulations in paper & paperboard box industry and increase in raw material prices, various companies have shut down because of the inability to withstand the cost.

From consumer products to groceries, electronic products to textile materials, every product requires safe, and secure packaging while transporting and shipping the products safely from one place to another. To maintain the durability and safety of the products, packaging is required so that materials can withstand different conditions such as atmospheric, vibration or shock, variations in temperature, and pressures until the product reaches the consumer safely. The high-quality of packaging materials attracts more customers, having a positive impact on the global market. Presently, paper & paperboard boxes are considered common and are a trusted mode of packaging to maintain the quality of the products until they reach their destination.

Leading Players

Aro Metal Stamping co. (U.S.)

Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping (U.S.)

Martinrea International Inc. (Canada)

Shiloh Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Acro Metal Stamping Co. (U.S.)

Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company (U.S.)

American Industrial Company (U.S.)

Wisconsin Metal Parts Inc. (U.S.)

Clow Stamping Co. (U.S.)

others

These are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global paper & paperboard packaging market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Paper & paperboard packaging market are that of new product development.

Apr 2018 A division of Tulip called Dalehead Foods have recently launched paper board packaging in the UK fresh protein industry for the first time. The packs are available in three innovative ready-to-eat turkey meats in Waitrose stores around UK. The new format which took three years to develop as a part of Tulip’s packaging strategy works towards creating solutions to deliver consumer convenience, freshness as well as tackling food waste and incorporating recyclable materials.

On May 2016, International paper acquires Weyerhaeuser’s Pulp Business for $2.2 Billion. On March 2016, International Paper signs agreement to acquire holmen paper madrid mill.

In 2017, Smurfit Kappa Group collaborated with Sun Chemical, the leading producer of printing inks and coatings, so as to showcase their packaging solutions and enhance their productivity.

In 2016, Mondi Group acquired SIMET S.A., the corrugated plant in Poland, to expand and upgrade their operation to high-efficient box plant, which includes corrugated line for on-site board production.

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market – Segmentation

The global Paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Paper & paperboard packaging, Boxboard, and Paper bags

Segmentation by Grade: Comprises Folding boxboard, Solid bleached sulfate, White line chipboard, Coated unbleached kraft board and others

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Personal care, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and Others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Paper & paperboard packaging Market: Regional Analysis

In China, the food and beverage and the healthcare industries are the fastest growing industries that extensively use corrugated packages. The paper & paperboard packaging market in the region is also growing with the growth of the processed food sector and the increasing demand for paper & paperboard packaging by the electrical equipment and machinery manufacturers and suppliers. India is one of the largest manufacturers of paper & paperboard packaging and boxes in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing urbanization in the region and the growing disposable income of the people in the nation are encouraging the use of non-durable consumer goods, which is in turn leading to the growth of the paper & paperboard packaging market. Japan is one of the largest manufacturer of paper & paperboard packaging. Japan is the highest per capita consumer of Boxes materials in the world. The rapidly evolving retail trends in the region are leading to increased innovations in the Boxes industry. preferences for shopping in consumers is changing as they are demanding goods in smaller volumes and closer to home, which is in turn leading to the growth of the paper & paperboard packaging market.

Major Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain of Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market

Continued……

