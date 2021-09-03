Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues By 2027

Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced the launch of a new research report on the global pemphigus vulgaris market. The report uses detailed information about the market’s present and past movement to present valid forecasts about the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period (2018-2027). According to the report, the global pemphigus vulgaris market was valued at USD 289.3 million in 2017 and is likely to rise to a valuation of USD 677.99 million by 2027 at an 8% CAGR through the forecast period.

Pemphigus vulgaris is a type of autoimmune disease, and the most common among the pemphigus group diseases. Pemphigus vulgaris is the most common type of pemphigus disease in the United States and has an incidence of 0.5-3.2 per 100,000 worldwide. Autoimmune diseases can be deadly for this reason. Until the discovery of immunosuppressants and corticosteroids, many autoimmune diseases had a much higher rate of mortality than at present. The introduction of modern medicine and early diagnostic procedures has had a major impact on the mortality of the disease, thus driving the global pemphigus vulgaris market.

On the other hand, the potential hazards of pemphigus vulgaris medication can be a major restraint against the global pemphigus vulgaris market. While corticosteroids and immunosuppressants are powerful medications that are highly effective in treating pemphigus vulgaris, they are also highly bioactive compounds that can have other effects in the body. The use of corticosteroids, in particular, has been linked with an increased risk of osteoporosis, diabetes, increased weight, abnormal liver function, cataracts, myopathy, and fungal and viral infections.

Segmentation

The global pemphigus vulgaris market is segmented on the basis of treatment, route of administration, end-use, and region.

By treatment type, the pemphigus vulgaris market is segmented into corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, biological therapies, and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy. Immunosuppressants hold a dominant 31% share in the global pemphigus vulgaris market, followed by corticosteroids with 28.6%, and are likely to remain the major treatment type over the forecast period due to their high effectiveness.

By route of administration, the market is segmented into intravenous, subcutaneous, and oral. Intravenous administration is the most popular route of administration of pemphigus vulgaris drugs, followed by subcutaneous administration. The two segments accounted for 40.6% and 32.8% of the global pemphigus vulgaris market, respectively in 2017.

By end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, specialty dermatology clinics, and research and academic laboratories. Hospitals and clinics are set to remain the most popular end users in the pemphigus vulgaris market, accounting for USD 141 million in 2017 and expected to exhibit an 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period. The specialty dermatology clinics segment is also expected to exhibit rapid growth at an 8.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the pemphigus vulgaris market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). The Americas market accounted for 43.4% of the global pemphigus vulgaris market in 2017, with Europe following at 38.5%.

The Americas and Europe hold dominant shares in the global pemphigus vulgaris market and likely to remain the leading contributors to the global market over the forecast period due to the highly advanced state of the healthcare sector and the high prevalence of pemphigus vulgaris among people of Mediterranean descent. The Americas can touch a valuation of USD 297.41 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. On the other hand, the Europe pemphigus vulgaris market is predicted to reach USD 261.37 million by 2027.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the global pemphigus vulgaris market include Syntimmune (India), Janssen Global Services LLC (U.S.), Argenx SE (Belgium), Sanofi (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Almirall SA (Spain), Biogen Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), and Principia Biopharma (U.S.).

