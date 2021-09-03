Peppermint Leaf Powder Market Size to Grow at a Steady Rate During Forecast Period (2017 – 2027 )

Peppermint is an herbaceous perennial plant and is native to North America. The powder of peppermint leaf is extracted by drying the leaves of peppermint. It has been widely known for its high menthol contents and used as an ingredient in most of the herbal tea and culinary preparations. It is also used in improper digestion and dyspepsia. Increasing awareness regarding beneficial effects of peppermint leaf powder such as carminative, antibacterial and its soothing action, thereby driving the global market over the forecasted period. The peppermint leaf powder market has been also closely tied with the food and beverages industry for its application as food flavoring agent. Food segment is sub-segmented into dairy products, bakery, and others. Further beverages segment is sub-segmented into tea and juices.

Peppermint Leaf Powder Market Segmentation: Peppermint Leaf Powder Market is segmented on the basis of application, and distribution channels. On the basis of application, peppermint leaf powder market segments include food and beverages, confectionery, pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics, and others. Among all of these, Food and beverages segment holds the major share and is expected to register a steady growth over the forecasted period. Followed by confectionery segment widely used as an ingredient and is expected to fuel the market over the forecasted period. The peppermint leaf powder market has also been closely tied with treatment of improper digestion and bowel syndrome. Increased consumption of peppermint leaf powder creates severe issue with liver and other vital organs.

On the basis of distribution channels, it is segmented into direct selling, distributors, wholesalers, and online. Among these, the online segment is expected to gain major revenue shares over the forecast period. Followed by direct selling segment and is expected to register a steady growth during the forecasted period.

On the basis of distribution channels, it is segmented into direct selling, distributors, wholesalers, and online. Among these, the online segment is expected to gain major revenue shares over the forecast period. Followed by direct selling segment and is expected to register a steady growth during the forecasted period.

Peppermint Leaf Powder Market Regional Outlook: On the basis of regions, peppermint leaf powder market is segmented into following key regions; North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Western Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan, and The Middle East and Africa.

Among all of these, North America grabs the major share of global peppermint leaf powder market. Consumption of peppermint leaf powder which benefits in blood regulations, increasing digestive fluids and treat indigestion is having an increase in demand in global market and it is expected to grow at a steady rate. Followed by Asia Pacific and other developing countries and is expected to register an increase in consumption of peppermint leaf powder in global market over the forecasted period.

Peppermint Leaf Powder Market Dynamics: The rise in demand of peppermint leaf powder for the application in the food and beverages industry is expected to drive the growth of globalpeppermint leaf powder market. Peppermint leaf powder is a rich source of bioflavonoid and menthol which possess multiple pharmacological activities beneficial to indigestion, inflammation, anxiety and common cold and cough. The market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with peppermint leaf powder. Several increased used in other industry include soap manufacturing also drive the peppermint leaf powder market. Species of different mints with same therapeutic values is one of the major restraints to the growth of peppermint leaf powder market.

Peppermint Leaf Powder Market Key Players: Some of the key players participating the global peppermint leaf powder market include Mountain Rose Herbs Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Austral Herbs Pty Ltd, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Adams Fairacre Farms, etc.