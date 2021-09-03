Pet Food 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6% and Forecast to 2022

— Pet Food Market 2018

This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the pet food market by product (dry pet food, wet pet food, and pet snack and treats), by end-user (dog food, cat food, and other small pet food), by distribution channel (supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, pet-specialty stores and vet clinics, and others), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Our market research analysts estimate that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.

Segmentation by product and analysis of the pet food market

•Dry pet food

•Wet pet food

•Pet snack and treats

The dry pet food segment accounted for the major share of the pet food storage market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for pet food in the market.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the pet food market

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the pet food storage market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the Americas will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that the number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores are increasing.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

•What are the key factors driving the global pet food market?

•What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global pet food market?

•What are the challenges to market growth?

•Who are the key vendors in the global pet food market?

•What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global pet food market?

•Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

•What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global pet food market?

