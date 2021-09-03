Pet Insurance Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Pet Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017.Non-lifetime Cover is the next.

In 2018, the global Pet Insurance market size was 3200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pet Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pet Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Petplan UK (Allianz)

Nationwide

Trupanion

Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Petfirst

Embrace

Royal and Sun Alliance (RSA)

Direct Line Group

Agria

Petsecure

PetSure

Anicom Holding

ipet Insurance

Japan Animal Club

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Dog

Cat

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Pet Insurance report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Pet Insurance Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pet Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Pet Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pet Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

