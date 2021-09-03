Pipe Insulation Materials : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

Pipe Insulation Materials Market – 2019

Description:

Pipe Insulation is a protective covering designed to help maintain an acceptable temperature for pipes and any substance flowing through the pipes. In many instances, pipe insulation also minimizes the impact of the temperature of the pipe on the immediate surroundings. It is also not unusual for the insulation to reduce the amount of noise created by some systems of pipes in businesses, apartment buildings, and houses.

Global Pipe Insulation Materials market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pipe Insulation Materials.

This report researches the worldwide Pipe Insulation Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Pipe Insulation Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Owens Corning

Armacell

Johns Manville

Rockwool

Knauf Insulation

ITW

K-flex

Kingspan

Wincell

Kaimann GmbH

Paroc Group

ISOCLIMA

ODE YALITIM

NMC

Frost King

Huamei

Pipe Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Fiberglass

Mineral Wool

Elastomeric Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Pipe Insulation Materials Breakdown Data by Application

District Heating and Cooling

Commercial and Residential Buildings

Industrial Pipelines

Others

Pipe Insulation Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Pipe Insulation Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pipe Insulation Materials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pipe Insulation Materials development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pipe Insulation Materials are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Pipe Insulation Materials market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pipe Insulation Materials Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pipe Insulation Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fiberglass

1.4.3 Mineral Wool

1.4.4 Elastomeric Foam

1.4.5 Polyurethane Foam

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pipe Insulation Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 District Heating and Cooling

1.5.3 Commercial and Residential Buildings

1.5.4 Industrial Pipelines

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pipe Insulation Materials Production

2.1.1 Global Pipe Insulation Materials Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Pipe Insulation Materials Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Pipe Insulation Materials Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Pipe Insulation Materials Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Pipe Insulation Materials Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Pipe Insulation Materials Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Pipe Insulation Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Pipe Insulation Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Pipe Insulation Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Pipe Insulation Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Pipe Insulation Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Pipe Insulation Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Pipe Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Owens Corning

8.1.1 Owens Corning Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pipe Insulation Materials

8.1.4 Pipe Insulation Materials Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Armacell

8.2.1 Armacell Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pipe Insulation Materials

8.2.4 Pipe Insulation Materials Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Johns Manville

8.3.1 Johns Manville Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pipe Insulation Materials

8.3.4 Pipe Insulation Materials Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Rockwool

8.4.1 Rockwool Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pipe Insulation Materials

8.4.4 Pipe Insulation Materials Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Knauf Insulation

8.5.1 Knauf Insulation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pipe Insulation Materials

8.5.4 Pipe Insulation Materials Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 ITW

8.6.1 ITW Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pipe Insulation Materials

8.6.4 Pipe Insulation Materials Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 K-flex

8.7.1 K-flex Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pipe Insulation Materials

8.7.4 Pipe Insulation Materials Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Kingspan

8.8.1 Kingspan Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pipe Insulation Materials

8.8.4 Pipe Insulation Materials Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Wincell

8.9.1 Wincell Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pipe Insulation Materials

8.9.4 Pipe Insulation Materials Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Kaimann GmbH

8.10.1 Kaimann GmbH Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pipe Insulation Materials

8.10.4 Pipe Insulation Materials Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Paroc Group

8.12 ISOCLIMA

8.13 ODE YALITIM

8.14 NMC

8.15 Frost King

8.16 Huamei

Continued …

