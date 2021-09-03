Plenoptic Camera Market 2019 Global Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2023

Plenoptic Camera Market Synopsis:

The global plenoptic camera market was valued at USD 785.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,108.5 million by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 18.4%.The entire imaging and camera industry is undergoing various transformation. With the advent of social media, urge of capturing high quality images have created a demand of plenoptic cameras.

Plenoptic cameras are specialized light field cameras that allows the image to be focussed at any part after capturing. The plenoptic technology was developed by Adobe. The basic structure of plenoptic camera comprise of array of microlenses between the outside front lensand the camera sensor. The basic fundamental of plenoptic camera is that it captures different series of small images from different viewpoints which later is able to be manipulated according to the requirment. One of the major factors driving the plenoptic camera market is the growing travel industry. The global tourism industry has been valued in billions and contributes close to 10% of the global GDP. In the last few years, the number of travellers around the world have increased tremendously which gives an opportunity to the companies who are associated with this industry. High trends towards adventure sports for high focus images is inviting many people which is creating demand for plenoptic cameras.

Another major factor is the high disposable income driving the growth of plenoptic camera market. Digital cameras are considered as luxury products among middle class people and due to high prices, people take time and analyse their need for the camera. As plenoptic cameras are very specific in nature demand for these cameras arises around the world.

Plenoptic Camera Market Key Players:

The key players in the plenoptic camera market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Lytro Inc (US), Apple Inc. (US), Pelican Imaging Corp. (US), Rebellion Photonics Inc. (US), Raytrix GmbH (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc (Japan), OTOY Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the plenoptic camera market.

Plenoptic Camera Market Segmentation:

The global plenoptic camera market is segmented into product, application, and region.

By product, the market is segmented into standard plenoptic camera, focused plenoptic camera, and coded aperture camera.

By application, the market is segmented into consumers, enterprises, and industrial.

By region, the plenoptic camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Plenoptic Camera Market Regional Analysis:

The global market for plenoptic camera is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of plenoptic camera market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned above, Asia-Pacific holds the market dominance owing to the presence of major players such as Sony Corporation, Canon, and Panasonic Corporatiopn. Apart from these, the demand of high resolution, high-focus cameras is increasing which is further creating the need of plenoptic cameras. Although, these cameras are not much popular in the consumer sector, it has a decent presence in the enterprise and industrial verticals. On the other hand, North America xholds the second position in plenoptic camera market in terms of revenue generation. This growth is owing to the high disposable income, and increased adoption of light field cameras in industries.

Intended Audience

System integrators

OEMs/ODMs

Electronic Component Manufacturers

Service Providers

Resellers and Distributors

Consultancy and advisory firms

Government Agencies

Consulting Firms

Research Institutes and Organizations

Technology Standards Organizations

