Portable Cancer Screen Devices Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Incidence of cancer is rising rapidly in all the countries. Early detection increases the chances of survival. According to WHO, one in every 12 women has the risk of breast abnormality. New methods and technologies are being developed for the early detection of cancer. The properties of the healthy cells vary when compared to the abnormal cancerous cells. Portable cancer screen devices detect the slight differences in the abnormal tissues. Unlike mammography used for detection of breast cancer the portable cancer screening device is radiation free, non-touch and does not pain. The portable cancer screening device is a boon for cancer diagnosis test in hospitals, can be used for regular preventive health check-ups, and also for large scale screening semi-urban and rural areas.

Portable cancer screen devices market: Drivers and Restraints

The Major drivers of the Portable cancer screen devices are the increasing prevalence of cancer in many regions. The portable cancer screen devices are less expensive as compared to the mammography and X-rays. Also these portable cancer screen devices are less time consuming which will further lead to increase in the adoption rate of Portable cancer screening devices market. Moreover enhancement in the healthcare infrastructure is also playing a role, organisations are collaborating to increase the awareness. The companies are providing technically advanced and efficient products. For instance, Bio screen, a portable cancer screen device manufactured by AdDent, Inc. has optical fibres which improves the contrast and helps in differentiating between normal and abnormal tissues. Through the portable cancer screen devices there is a chance to detect the cancer at an early stage which will surge the portable cancer screen devices market.

Portable cancer screen devices market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Portable cancer screen devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end user and region.

On the basis of cancer type, the global portable cancer screen devices market can be segmented into:

Oral Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

On the basis of technology, the global portable cancer screen devices market can be segmented into:

Fluorescence

Electrical impedance spectroscopy

Infrared thermography

On the basis of end user, the global portable cancer screen devices market can be segmented into:

Home Care settings

Super Speciality clinics

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

On the basis of region, the global Portable cancer screen devices market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Portable cancer screen devices market: Overview

The global market for Portable cancer screen devices is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period as the technology does not require pre-set up. Due to the increasing incidence of cancer, its early detection and prevention has become important which is driving the portable cancer screen device market. The target is achieved at a much higher rate in less time. The portable cancer screen devices can be used at regular preventive health check-ups. However it depends on the effective technologies as there is a chance that they may not be accurate in the cases where dense tissues are present in the body.

Portable cancer screen devices market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Portable cancer screen devices market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe ,Eastern Europe Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant market in the global Portable cancer screen devices market, owing to the high prevalence of diseases. Cancer is the second most prevalent disease in US. Also, the portable cancer screen market in North America will rise, due to advancements in technology and strict regulations pertaining to patient care and safety in the region. The Portable cancer screen devices market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow with a significant CAGR due to expansion of product offering by key players. In addition, government is making initiatives in the region by providing better healthcare facilities with techniques which require less pain, are more sensitive and provide more efficient devices which in return contribute to the growth of the Portable cancer screen devices market. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global Portable cancer screen devices market throughout the forecast period.

Portable cancer screen devices market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in portable cancer screen devices market. are AdDent, Inc, Forward Science, LED Apteryx Inc., Breastlight, Zilico, Braster S.A, Bremed Ltd., TruScreen, Niramai among others.