Real Estate Agency Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

— Real Estate Agency Software Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Real Estate Agency Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Estate Agency Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

iStaging

PlanPlus Online

Snappii Apps

Propertybase

Emphasys Software

IXACT Contact Solutions

Top Producer Systems

dotloop

Resident

ShowingTime

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

Mobile

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real Estate Agency Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real Estate Agency Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Estate Agency Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Real Estate Agency Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 PC

1.4.3 Mobile

1.4.4 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Real Estate Agency Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Midsize Enterprise

1.5.4 Large Enterprise

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Real Estate Agency Software Market Size

2.2 Real Estate Agency Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Real Estate Agency Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Real Estate Agency Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Real Estate Agency Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Real Estate Agency Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Real Estate Agency Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Real Estate Agency Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Real Estate Agency Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Real Estate Agency Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Real Estate Agency Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Real Estate Agency Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Real Estate Agency Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 iStaging

12.1.1 iStaging Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Real Estate Agency Software Introduction

12.1.4 iStaging Revenue in Real Estate Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 iStaging Recent Development

12.2 PlanPlus Online

12.2.1 PlanPlus Online Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Real Estate Agency Software Introduction

12.2.4 PlanPlus Online Revenue in Real Estate Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 PlanPlus Online Recent Development

12.3 Snappii Apps

12.3.1 Snappii Apps Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Real Estate Agency Software Introduction

12.3.4 Snappii Apps Revenue in Real Estate Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Snappii Apps Recent Development

12.4 Propertybase

12.4.1 Propertybase Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Real Estate Agency Software Introduction

12.4.4 Propertybase Revenue in Real Estate Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Propertybase Recent Development

12.5 Emphasys Software

12.5.1 Emphasys Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Real Estate Agency Software Introduction

12.5.4 Emphasys Software Revenue in Real Estate Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Emphasys Software Recent Development

12.6 IXACT Contact Solutions

12.6.1 IXACT Contact Solutions Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Real Estate Agency Software Introduction

12.6.4 IXACT Contact Solutions Revenue in Real Estate Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IXACT Contact Solutions Recent Development

12.7 Top Producer Systems

12.7.1 Top Producer Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Real Estate Agency Software Introduction

12.7.4 Top Producer Systems Revenue in Real Estate Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Top Producer Systems Recent Development

12.8 dotloop

12.8.1 dotloop Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Real Estate Agency Software Introduction

12.8.4 dotloop Revenue in Real Estate Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 dotloop Recent Development

12.9 Resident

12.9.1 Resident Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Real Estate Agency Software Introduction

12.9.4 Resident Revenue in Real Estate Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Resident Recent Development

12.10 ShowingTime

12.10.1 ShowingTime Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Real Estate Agency Software Introduction

12.10.4 ShowingTime Revenue in Real Estate Agency Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ShowingTime Recent Development

Continuous…

