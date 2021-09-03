Real Time Payments : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025
Real Time Payments Market – 2019
Real Time Payment is defined as electronic retail payment solutions that are available 24/7/365. They result in the realtime, immediate or close-to-immediate interbank clearing of the transaction and crediting of the payee’s account with confirmation to the payer (within seconds of payment initiation).
In 2018, the global Real Time Payments market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Real Time Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Time Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACI Worldwide
FIS
Fiserv
PayPal
Wirecard
Mastercard
Worldline
Temenos
Visa
Apple
Alipay (Ant Financial)
Global Payments
Capegemini
Icon Solutions
REPAY
IntegraPay
SIA
Obopay
Ripple
Pelican
Finastra
Nets
FSS
Intelligent Payments
Montran
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Person-to-Person (P2P)
Person-to-Business (P2B)
Business-to-Person (B2P)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and eCommerce
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Real Time Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Real Time Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Time Payments are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Real Time Payments market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Real Time Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Person-to-Person (P2P)
1.4.3 Person-to-Business (P2B)
1.4.4 Business-to-Person (B2P)
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Real Time Payments Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications
1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.5 Energy and Utilities
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Real Time Payments Market Size
2.2 Real Time Payments Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Real Time Payments Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Real Time Payments Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Real Time Payments Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Real Time Payments Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Real Time Payments Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Real Time Payments Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Real Time Payments Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Real Time Payments Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Real Time Payments Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ACI Worldwide
12.1.1 ACI Worldwide Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Real Time Payments Introduction
12.1.4 ACI Worldwide Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ACI Worldwide Recent Development
12.2 FIS
12.2.1 FIS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Real Time Payments Introduction
12.2.4 FIS Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 FIS Recent Development
12.3 Fiserv
12.3.1 Fiserv Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Real Time Payments Introduction
12.3.4 Fiserv Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Fiserv Recent Development
12.4 PayPal
12.4.1 PayPal Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Real Time Payments Introduction
12.4.4 PayPal Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 PayPal Recent Development
12.5 Wirecard
12.5.1 Wirecard Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Real Time Payments Introduction
12.5.4 Wirecard Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Wirecard Recent Development
12.6 Mastercard
12.6.1 Mastercard Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Real Time Payments Introduction
12.6.4 Mastercard Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Mastercard Recent Development
12.7 Worldline
12.7.1 Worldline Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Real Time Payments Introduction
12.7.4 Worldline Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Worldline Recent Development
12.8 Temenos
12.8.1 Temenos Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Real Time Payments Introduction
12.8.4 Temenos Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Temenos Recent Development
12.9 Visa
12.9.1 Visa Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Real Time Payments Introduction
12.9.4 Visa Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Visa Recent Development
12.10 Apple
12.10.1 Apple Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Real Time Payments Introduction
12.10.4 Apple Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Apple Recent Development
12.11 Alipay (Ant Financial)
12.12 Global Payments
12.13 Capegemini
12.14 Icon Solutions
12.15 REPAY
12.16 IntegraPay
12.17 SIA
12.18 Obopay
12.19 Ripple
12.20 Pelican
12.21 Finastra
12.22 Nets
12.23 FSS
12.24 Intelligent Payments
12.25 Montran
Continued …
