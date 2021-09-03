Real Time Payments : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

Real Time Payments Market – 2019

Real Time Payment is defined as electronic retail payment solutions that are available 24/7/365. They result in the realtime, immediate or close-to-immediate interbank clearing of the transaction and crediting of the payee’s account with confirmation to the payer (within seconds of payment initiation).

In 2018, the global Real Time Payments market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Real Time Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Time Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACI Worldwide

FIS

Fiserv

PayPal

Wirecard

Mastercard

Worldline

Temenos

Visa

Apple

Alipay (Ant Financial)

Global Payments

Capegemini

Icon Solutions

REPAY

IntegraPay

SIA

Obopay

Ripple

Pelican

Finastra

Nets

FSS

Intelligent Payments

Montran

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Person-to-Person (P2P)

Person-to-Business (P2B)

Business-to-Person (B2P)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and eCommerce

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Time Payments are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Real Time Payments market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Real Time Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Person-to-Person (P2P)

1.4.3 Person-to-Business (P2B)

1.4.4 Business-to-Person (B2P)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Real Time Payments Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce

1.5.5 Energy and Utilities

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Real Time Payments Market Size

2.2 Real Time Payments Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Real Time Payments Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Real Time Payments Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Real Time Payments Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Real Time Payments Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Real Time Payments Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Real Time Payments Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Real Time Payments Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Real Time Payments Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Real Time Payments Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ACI Worldwide

12.1.1 ACI Worldwide Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Real Time Payments Introduction

12.1.4 ACI Worldwide Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ACI Worldwide Recent Development

12.2 FIS

12.2.1 FIS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Real Time Payments Introduction

12.2.4 FIS Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 FIS Recent Development

12.3 Fiserv

12.3.1 Fiserv Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Real Time Payments Introduction

12.3.4 Fiserv Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Fiserv Recent Development

12.4 PayPal

12.4.1 PayPal Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Real Time Payments Introduction

12.4.4 PayPal Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 PayPal Recent Development

12.5 Wirecard

12.5.1 Wirecard Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Real Time Payments Introduction

12.5.4 Wirecard Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Wirecard Recent Development

12.6 Mastercard

12.6.1 Mastercard Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Real Time Payments Introduction

12.6.4 Mastercard Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Mastercard Recent Development

12.7 Worldline

12.7.1 Worldline Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Real Time Payments Introduction

12.7.4 Worldline Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Worldline Recent Development

12.8 Temenos

12.8.1 Temenos Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Real Time Payments Introduction

12.8.4 Temenos Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Temenos Recent Development

12.9 Visa

12.9.1 Visa Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Real Time Payments Introduction

12.9.4 Visa Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Visa Recent Development

12.10 Apple

12.10.1 Apple Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Real Time Payments Introduction

12.10.4 Apple Revenue in Real Time Payments Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Apple Recent Development

12.11 Alipay (Ant Financial)

12.12 Global Payments

12.13 Capegemini

12.14 Icon Solutions

12.15 REPAY

12.16 IntegraPay

12.17 SIA

12.18 Obopay

12.19 Ripple

12.20 Pelican

12.21 Finastra

12.22 Nets

12.23 FSS

12.24 Intelligent Payments

12.25 Montran

