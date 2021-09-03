Recruiting Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Recruiting Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Recruiting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recruiting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Workable Software

Zoho

BambooHR

Ultimate Software

Vincere

Lever

CATS Software

Workday

iSmartRecruit

ATS OnDemand

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

Mobile

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Recruiting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Recruiting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recruiting Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Recruiting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 PC

1.4.3 Mobile

1.4.4 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recruiting Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Midsize Enterprise

1.5.4 Large Enterprise

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Recruiting Software Market Size

2.2 Recruiting Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Recruiting Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Recruiting Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Recruiting Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Recruiting Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Recruiting Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Recruiting Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Recruiting Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Recruiting Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Recruiting Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Recruiting Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Recruiting Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Workable Software

12.1.1 Workable Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Recruiting Software Introduction

12.1.4 Workable Software Revenue in Recruiting Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Workable Software Recent Development

12.2 Zoho

12.2.1 Zoho Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Recruiting Software Introduction

12.2.4 Zoho Revenue in Recruiting Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Zoho Recent Development

12.3 BambooHR

12.3.1 BambooHR Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Recruiting Software Introduction

12.3.4 BambooHR Revenue in Recruiting Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BambooHR Recent Development

12.4 Ultimate Software

12.4.1 Ultimate Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Recruiting Software Introduction

12.4.4 Ultimate Software Revenue in Recruiting Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ultimate Software Recent Development

12.5 Vincere

12.5.1 Vincere Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Recruiting Software Introduction

12.5.4 Vincere Revenue in Recruiting Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Vincere Recent Development

12.6 Lever

12.6.1 Lever Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Recruiting Software Introduction

12.6.4 Lever Revenue in Recruiting Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Lever Recent Development

12.7 CATS Software

12.7.1 CATS Software Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Recruiting Software Introduction

12.7.4 CATS Software Revenue in Recruiting Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CATS Software Recent Development

12.8 Workday

12.8.1 Workday Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Recruiting Software Introduction

12.8.4 Workday Revenue in Recruiting Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Workday Recent Development

12.9 iSmartRecruit

12.9.1 iSmartRecruit Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Recruiting Software Introduction

12.9.4 iSmartRecruit Revenue in Recruiting Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 iSmartRecruit Recent Development

12.10 ATS OnDemand

12.10.1 ATS OnDemand Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Recruiting Software Introduction

12.10.4 ATS OnDemand Revenue in Recruiting Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ATS OnDemand Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

