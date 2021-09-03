Rice Oil Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis
Rice Oil Market – 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Rice Oil -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Rice oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for Rice oil, Rice oil was classified as food & drinks oils, herbs & spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude Rice oil.
The global Rice Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rice Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Rice Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rice Oil in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Rice Oil market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Rice Oil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Ricela
Kamal
BCL
SVROil
Vaighai
A.P. Refinery
3F Industries
Sethia Oils
Jain Group of Industries
Shivangi Oils
Balgopal Food Products
King Rice Oil Group
CEO Agrifood Limited
Kasisuri
Surin Bran Oil
Agrotech International
Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals
Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical
Wilmar International
Wanyuan Food & Oil
Jinrun
Shanxin
Jinwang
Free Sample Report »
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961728-global-rice-oil-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Extraction
Squeezing
Market size by End User
Food
Cosmetic
Industry
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Rice Oil status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Rice Oil development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rice Oil are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rice Oil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Click Here For Complete Report »
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3961728-global-rice-oil-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rice Oil Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Rice Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Extraction
1.4.3 Squeezing
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Rice Oil Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Food
1.5.3 Cosmetic
1.5.4 Industry
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rice Oil Market Size
2.1.1 Global Rice Oil Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Rice Oil Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Rice Oil Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Rice Oil Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Rice Oil Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Rice Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Rice Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Rice Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Rice Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Rice Oil Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Rice Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Rice Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Rice Oil Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Rice Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Rice Oil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Rice Oil Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rice Oil Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ricela
11.1.1 Ricela Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Ricela Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Ricela Rice Oil Products Offered
11.1.5 Ricela Recent Development
11.2 Kamal
11.2.1 Kamal Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Kamal Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Kamal Rice Oil Products Offered
11.2.5 Kamal Recent Development
11.3 BCL
11.3.1 BCL Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 BCL Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 BCL Rice Oil Products Offered
11.3.5 BCL Recent Development
11.4 SVROil
11.4.1 SVROil Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 SVROil Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 SVROil Rice Oil Products Offered
11.4.5 SVROil Recent Development
11.5 Vaighai
11.5.1 Vaighai Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Vaighai Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Vaighai Rice Oil Products Offered
11.5.5 Vaighai Recent Development
11.6 A.P. Refinery
11.6.1 A.P. Refinery Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 A.P. Refinery Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 A.P. Refinery Rice Oil Products Offered
11.6.5 A.P. Refinery Recent Development
11.7 3F Industries
11.7.1 3F Industries Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 3F Industries Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 3F Industries Rice Oil Products Offered
11.7.5 3F Industries Recent Development
11.8 Sethia Oils
11.8.1 Sethia Oils Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Sethia Oils Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Sethia Oils Rice Oil Products Offered
11.8.5 Sethia Oils Recent Development
11.9 Jain Group of Industries
11.9.1 Jain Group of Industries Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Jain Group of Industries Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Jain Group of Industries Rice Oil Products Offered
11.9.5 Jain Group of Industries Recent Development
11.10 Shivangi Oils
11.10.1 Shivangi Oils Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Shivangi Oils Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Shivangi Oils Rice Oil Products Offered
11.10.5 Shivangi Oils Recent Development
11.11 Balgopal Food Products
11.12 King Rice Oil Group
11.13 CEO Agrifood Limited
11.14 Kasisuri
11.15 Surin Bran Oil
11.16 Agrotech International
11.17 Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals
11.18 Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical
11.19 Wilmar International
11.20 Wanyuan Food & Oil
11.21 Jinrun
11.22 Shanxin
11.23 Jinwang
Continued …
Enquiry Before Buy >>
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961728-global-rice-oil-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
About Us:
“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
http://www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)