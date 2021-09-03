SECURE WEB GATEWAYS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
A secure web gateway is a solution that filters unwanted software from user-initiated web traffic and enforces corporate and regulatory policy compliance.
Secure web gateway solutions protect web-surfing PCs from infection and enforce company policies.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Secure Web Gateways will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Secure Web Gateways market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Secure Web Gateways market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
On-Premises
Cloud
Segmentation by application:
BFSI
Retail
Telecommunication
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Government Offices and Educational Institution
Energy and Utility
Manufacturing
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Blue Coat Systems
Forcepoint
Cisco Systems
Intel
Sophos
Clearswift
Trend Micro
Zscaler
Trustwave
Barracuda Networks
Iboss
ContentKeeper
Check Point Software Technologies
F5 Networks
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Secure Web Gateways market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Secure Web Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Secure Web Gateways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Secure Web Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
