Security and Vulnerability Management Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Security and Vulnerability Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security and Vulnerability Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Security and Vulnerability Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
EMC
HP
IBM
Qualys
Symantec
Microsoft
McAfee
NetIQ
Rapid7
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting
Support
Integration
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Government and Defense
Retail
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Security and Vulnerability Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Security and Vulnerability Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Consulting
1.4.3 Support
1.4.4 Integration
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 IT and Telecom
1.5.4 Government and Defense
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Energy and Utilities
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size
2.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Security and Vulnerability Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Security and Vulnerability Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Security and Vulnerability Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Security and Vulnerability Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 EMC
12.1.1 EMC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Security and Vulnerability Management Introduction
12.1.4 EMC Revenue in Security and Vulnerability Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 EMC Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Security and Vulnerability Management Introduction
12.2.4 HP Revenue in Security and Vulnerability Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Security and Vulnerability Management Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Security and Vulnerability Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Qualys
12.4.1 Qualys Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Security and Vulnerability Management Introduction
12.4.4 Qualys Revenue in Security and Vulnerability Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Qualys Recent Development
12.5 Symantec
12.5.1 Symantec Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Security and Vulnerability Management Introduction
12.5.4 Symantec Revenue in Security and Vulnerability Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Security and Vulnerability Management Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Security and Vulnerability Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.7 McAfee
12.7.1 McAfee Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Security and Vulnerability Management Introduction
12.7.4 McAfee Revenue in Security and Vulnerability Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 McAfee Recent Development
12.8 NetIQ
12.8.1 NetIQ Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Security and Vulnerability Management Introduction
12.8.4 NetIQ Revenue in Security and Vulnerability Management Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 NetIQ Recent Development
12.9 Rapid7
12.9.1 Rapid7 Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Security and Vulnerability Management Introduction
12.9.4 Rapid7 Revenue in Security and Vulnerability Management Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Rapid7 Recent Development
12.10 Tripwire
12.10.1 Tripwire Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Security and Vulnerability Management Introduction
12.10.4 Tripwire Revenue in Security and Vulnerability Management Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Tripwire Recent Development
Continued….
