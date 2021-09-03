Semiconductor IP Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- ARM, Synopsys, Imagination, Cadence, Ceva and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Semiconductor IP Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Semiconductor intellectual property (IP), also known as IP cores are the reusable design components. Semiconductor IP is used to build advanced integrated circuits (IC’s). These design components are traded as rights to use and copy the design, and hence called as the intellectual property. These IP cores are combined to create system on chip (SoCs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and application specific standard products (ASSPs).

Semiconductor IP blocks are combined with the system on-chip (SoCs) and application specific integrated circuit (ASICs) products. Such products are then used to produce chips, which are then installed in MP3 players, automobiles, televisions, mobile phones, and more. In addition, there is rise in the demand for smart and power efficient devices, which propels the demand for the SoCs. This in turn is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global semiconductor IP market. This report focuses on the global Semiconductor IP status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Semiconductor IP development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ARM

Synopsys

Imagination Technologies

Cadence

Ceva

Verisillicon

eMemory Technology

Rambus

Lattice (Silicon Image)

Sonics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Other IP

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Semiconductor IP status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Semiconductor IP development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



